Press Releases

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G

