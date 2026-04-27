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AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2026 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

April 26, 2026 | 
2 min read

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to fight some of the world's toughest diseases. Harnessing the best of biology and technology, Amgen reaches millions of patients with its medicines.

More than 45 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry at its U.S. headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, and it remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what is known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline and portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases, heart disease and obesity and obesity-related conditions.

Amgen has been consistently recognized for innovation and workplace culture, including honors from Fast Company and Forbes. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Threads.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Elissa Snook, 609-251-1407 (media)

Casey Capparelli, 805-447-1746 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

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SOURCE Amgen

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