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American Regent, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Three Lots of Epinephrine Injection, USP 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Due to the Presence of Particulate Matter and Lack of Assurance of Sterility

September 3, 2026 | 
4 min read

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent, Inc. is conducting a nationwide voluntary recall of three lots of Epinephrine Injection, USP 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) multi dose vials to the consumer level. Customer complaints were received for leaking and cracked vials, resulting in lack of assurance of sterility. The firm's investigation also revealed the presence of particulate matter identified as Nylon, Cellulosic, Acrylic, Polyethylene and Glass. 

Epinephrine Injection, USP Vial Label

Risk Statement:  Intravenous administration of Epinephrine Injection, USP 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) containing particulate matter may lead to serious adverse health consequences. Particulate matter can cause blockage and clotting in blood vessels, which can cut off blood flow to vital organs, lead to a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs (pulmonary embolism) and cause permanent organ damage or death. Additionally, these particles may cause local vein irritation, inflammatory reaction, aggravation of preexisting infections, and allergic reactions. Additionally, cracked vials can compromise the integrity of the container resulting in loss of sterility and potential contamination which can pose a serious risk for patients. To date, American Regent has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Epinephrine Injection, USP 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) packaged in a multi dose vials, administered  intravenously, intramuscularly, or subcutaneously and is to be used by or under the direction of a physician. Epinephrine Injection, USP is indicated for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I), including anaphylaxis, which may result from insect stings or bites, foods, drugs, sera, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic anaphylaxis or exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Epinephrine Injection, USP is also indicated to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock. Epinephrine Injection, USP is a clear, colorless, sterile solution available in a 30 mL multiple-dose vial containing 1 mg/mL. The affected Lot Numbers 25128L1C0, 25280L1C0, and 26108L1C0 were distributed nationwide, in the United States.

Specific NDC numbers, lot numbers, expiration dates and distribution dates can be found in the table below.

Product

NDC

Lot

Expiry

Distribution Date Range

Beginning

End

Epinephrine

Injection,

USP

0517-3030-01

25128L1C0

August 2026

September 04, 2025

December 18, 2025

25280L1C0

October 2026

December 16, 2025

April 17, 2026

26108L1C0

July 2027

June 15, 2026

July 31, 2026

American Regent, Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return/replacement etc. of all recalled products. 

Distributors/retailers/healthcare facilities that have the product which is being recalled should stop using and return to place of purchase or discard the product.

Consumers and healthcare professionals with questions regarding this recall can contact American Regent Inc. using the below information. Patients that use this product which is being recalled should stop using them and contact their doctor or health care provider.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Contact Center

Contact Information

Area of Support

American Regent, Inc.

Customer Service

Phone: 800-645-1706 (8:00AM-6:00PM

EST, Monday – Thursday, 8:00AM-

4:00PM EST, Friday)

For detailed

return/replacement/credit

information

American Regent, Inc.

Pharmacovigilance

Phone: 800-734-9236

Email: pv@americanregent.com

To report adverse events

American Regent, Inc.

Product Quality Complaints

Phone: 888-354-4855 (9:00AM-5:00PM

EST, Monday – Friday)

Email: pqc@americanregent.com 

For product quality

complaints

American Regent, Inc.

Medical Information

Phone: 888-354-4855 (9:00AM-5:00PM

EST, Monday – Friday)

Email: ma@americanregent.com 

For medical questions

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

American Regent, Inc. is committed to the safety of patients who rely on its products and is taking this action to protect public health.

American Regent Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-regent-inc-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-three-lots-of-epinephrine-injection-usp-30-mg30-ml-1-mgml-due-to-the-presence-of-particulate-matter-and-lack-of-assurance-of-sterility-302869473.html

SOURCE American Regent, Inc.

Ohio Regulatory
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