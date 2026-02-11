American Journal of Preventive Cardiology Publishes Landmark Study on Sex Differences in Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in First Issue Under New Editor-in-Chief

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC) is proud to announce the publication of a landmark multinational study examining sex-based differences in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in its first issue under the leadership of Dr. Khurram Nasir as Editor-in-Chief. The study, conducted by an international team of investigators from Canada, the Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States, provides novel insights into LDL-C burden and treatment response in this rare, high-risk population, underscoring AJPC's commitment to advancing inclusive, high-impact preventive cardiovascular science.

The post-hoc analysis of the ELIPSE open-label extension study analyzes important sex-based differences in males and females with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a rare genetic disorder characterized by markedly elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

Investigators examined baseline characteristics and treatment responses in male and female HoFH patients treated with evinacumab, a ANGPTL-3 inhibitor developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The researchers observed that baseline LDL-C was significantly higher in females compared to males. Treatment with evinacumab treatment was also associated with decreased LDL-C levels in both sexes over 24 weeks. Dr. Daniel Gaudet, the corresponding author, shared that the sex disparity in LDL-C levels was unexpected, and that, in this study, "this observation was reported for the first time in patients with HoFH."

In an accompanying editorial, Dr. Nishant P. Shah and Martha Gulati call for greater inclusion of women in cardiovascular clinical trials and note that "exploratory sex-based analyses", such as this study, may "provide more insight and support generalizability of otherwise under-represented subgroups."

Dr. Khurram Nasir, the editor-in-chief of the AJPC, noted that "this important analysis highlights why sex-specific data matters, even in rare genetic conditions such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. By rigorously examining differences in LDL-C burden and treatment response, this study advances more equitable, evidence-based preventive care and exemplifies the type of inclusive, high-impact science AJPC is committed to publishing."

The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology “Baseline Characteristics and Response to Evinacumab in Females and Males with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the ELIPSE OLE Study”

About The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology



AJPC is a peer-reviewed publication that is dedicated to advancing knowledge in preventive cardiology. AJPC publishes both original research and review papers that address the key aspects of preventive cardiology, including the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease and related conditions, including both behavioral (e.g., smoking, obesity, diet, and physical activity) and clinical (e.g., dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes) aspects. Founded in 2020 by ASPC, it serves a global audience of researchers, professionals, and academics. Learn more at www.aspconline.org.

