SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

American Journal of Preventive Cardiology Publishes Landmark Study on Sex Differences in Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in First Issue Under New Editor-in-Chief

February 11, 2026 | 
3 min read

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC) is proud to announce the publication of a landmark multinational study examining sex-based differences in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in its first issue under the leadership of Dr. Khurram Nasir as Editor-in-Chief. The study, conducted by an international team of investigators from Canada, the Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States, provides novel insights into LDL-C burden and treatment response in this rare, high-risk population, underscoring AJPC's commitment to advancing inclusive, high-impact preventive cardiovascular science.

The post-hoc analysis of the ELIPSE open-label extension study analyzes important sex-based differences in males and females with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), a rare genetic disorder characterized by markedly elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). 

Investigators examined baseline characteristics and treatment responses in male and female HoFH patients treated with evinacumab, a ANGPTL-3 inhibitor developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The researchers observed that baseline LDL-C was significantly higher in females compared to males. Treatment with evinacumab treatment was also associated with decreased LDL-C levels in both sexes over 24 weeks. Dr. Daniel Gaudet, the corresponding author, shared that the sex disparity in LDL-C levels was unexpected, and that, in this study, "this observation was reported for the first time in patients with HoFH."

In an accompanying editorial, Dr. Nishant P. Shah and Martha Gulati call for greater inclusion of women in cardiovascular clinical trials and note that "exploratory sex-based analyses", such as this study, may "provide more insight and support generalizability of otherwise under-represented subgroups." 

Dr. Khurram Nasir, the editor-in-chief of the AJPC, noted that "this important analysis highlights why sex-specific data matters, even in rare genetic conditions such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. By rigorously examining differences in LDL-C burden and treatment response, this study advances more equitable, evidence-based preventive care and exemplifies the type of inclusive, high-impact science AJPC is committed to publishing."

The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology “Baseline Characteristics and Response to Evinacumab in Females and Males with Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia in the ELIPSE OLE Study”

For more information about AJPC or to schedule an interview with Dr. Khurram Nasir, please contact Tessa Eberle, ASPC Communications, Marketing, and Social Media Manager, at 805-674-1621.

About The American Journal of Preventive Cardiology

AJPC is a peer-reviewed publication that is dedicated to advancing knowledge in preventive cardiology. AJPC publishes both original research and review papers that address the key aspects of preventive cardiology, including the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease and related conditions, including both behavioral (e.g., smoking, obesity, diet, and physical activity) and clinical (e.g., dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes) aspects. Founded in 2020 by ASPC, it serves a global audience of researchers, professionals, and academics. Learn more at www.aspconline.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-journal-of-preventive-cardiology-publishes-landmark-study-on-sex-differences-in-homozygous-familial-hypercholesterolemia-in-first-issue-under-new-editor-in-chief-302684222.html

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Colorado Data Cardiovascular disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Earnings
Merck Bats Away ‘Modest Growth’ Accusations, Touts Broad Pipeline
February 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Drug or medicine dose adjustment. Dose regulation and overdose. Titration of medicine dosage. Overmedication and prescribed dose. Drug rejection.
Complete response letters
FDA Warned Corcept of ‘Significant Review Issues’ for Rejected Drug in Early Meetings
February 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
the skyline of san francisco at night
Events
JPM26 Day 1: Obesity Front-and-Center, Q4 Sales Beats
January 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac