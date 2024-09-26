American Aires to Present at CEM’s In-Person Muskoka Small-Cap Investor Conference on Sept. 28, 2024

18 one-on-one meetings scheduled with small-cap investors

Attendees include active top-level capital finance individuals

Aires will discuss its sales growth, major partnership announcements & growth strategy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires” or the “Company”), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, is scheduled to have 18 one-on-one meetings with small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high net worth investors, at the 12th annual Capital Event Management Ltd. (“CEM”) small-cap investor conference in Muskoka, Ontario. CEO Josh Bruni and CFO Vitaliy Savitsky will represent the Company on Saturday, September 28th, with networking opportunities on the preceding Friday and following Sunday. The CEM-hosted event introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a weekend of pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking activities. The Muskoka conference will be the second CEM Capital Event that Aires has attended, with the first being CEM’s Q1 2024 Whistler-based conference in British Columbia.

Aires CFO, Vitaliy Savitsky, commented: “Attending investor events like these is a crucial part of our comprehensive IR strategy focused on raising awareness about the Aires story among institutional investors, investment advisors, and investors in general. Having in-person, one-on-one sessions like at the CEM events is one of the best ways to accomplish that goal. These conferences are custom designed for us to showcase our progress — connecting our major sports-related partnership announcements to building the Aires brand to executing on our strong sales growth strategy. Those victories demonstrate why our management team is excited about the future and continues to hold a significant portion of the Company’s outstanding shares.”

In parallel with its IR-related efforts, Aries is also strategically working to continue growing the business. Key efforts on that front include scaling up the Company’s direct-to-consumer Growth Engine and accelerating new revenue growth drivers that include partnerships with top athletes and sports leagues, with the goals of building Aires into a household brand, dominating our market segment, and creating long-term value.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protects against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires’ Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker ‘WIFI’ and on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘AAIRF’. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO

Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

