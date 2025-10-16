SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amarin to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 29, 2025

October 16, 2025 | 
2 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a company committed to advancing the science of cardiovascular care, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results and conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Company will issue a press release detailing its third quarter 2025 financial results in the pre-market hours, followed by a conference call with senior management at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Information on how to participate is as follows.

Access to the live call:

Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 877-545-0523 
International dial in: 973-528-0016 
Access Code: 459510 

Via online: A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.amarincorp.com.

Access to the replay:  

Via telephone: Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010  
International dial in: 919-882-2331   
Access Code: 53008

Via online: A replay of the webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.amarincorp.com, beginning shortly after the call and available until 3/29/26.

About Amarin

Amarin is a global pharmaceutical company committed to reducing the cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden for patients and communities and to advancing the science of cardiovascular care around the world. We own and support a global branded product approved by multiple regulatory authorities based on a track record of proven efficacy and safety and backed by robust clinical trial evidence. Our commercialization model includes a direct sales approach in the U.S. and an indirect distribution strategy internationally through a syndicate of reputable and well-established partners with significant geographic expertise, covering over 90 markets worldwide. Our success is driven by a dedicated, talented, and highly skilled team of experts passionate about the fight against the world’s leading cause of death, CVD.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin 

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website (http://www.amarincorp.com/investor-relations), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933. 

Amarin Contact Information   
Media Inquiries: 
Tegan Berry 
Amarin Corporation plc 
PR@amarincorp.com

Investor Inquiries:  
Bob Burrows 
Western Avenue Advisers LLC 
Bob.burrows.ext@amarincorp.com
Investor.relations@amarincorp.com


Europe New Jersey Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor