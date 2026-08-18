AlzeCure receives a USD 10 million upfront payment and completes initial transaction with Lilly

AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "The Company")(STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) , which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that it has now received the full upfront payment of USD 10 million from the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. The payment is being made pursuant to the collaboration and licensing agreement for the Alzheimer's project Alzstatin, including the drug candidate ACD680, entered on June 9, 2026. With this payment, all conditions for completion of the transaction have been fulfilled, and the initial transaction has been completed.

The USD 10 million upfront payment has been received in full and does not result in any dilution for the Company's shareholders. In addition to the upfront payment, the agreement with Lilly includes specified development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties in the mid-single-digit percentage range on future product sales. The total value of the agreement, excluding royalty payments, may exceed USD 1 billion. Lilly will therefore assume global rights to Alzstatin and responsibility for the continued clinical development and commercialization of the drug candidate ACD680.

"Lilly's selection of our Alzstatin platform confirms the quality of the research we have conducted over many years, and the payment significantly strengthens our financial position," said AlzeCure Pharma's CEO Martin Jönsson. "At the same time, I would like to emphasize that this is not the end point of our work in Alzheimer's disease. We will continue to be active in both the Alzstatin and NeuroRestore projects. In parallel, we are now also stepping up our investments in our pain portfolio, led by TrkA-NAM and ACD440. AlzeCure is, and will remain, a company with a broad presence in both Alzheimer's disease and pain."

Alzstatin ACD680 is a gamma-secretase modulator that reduces the production of the harmful amyloid-beta protein Aβ42, which forms the building blocks of the amyloid plaques found in the brains of patients with Alzheimer's disease. In addition, ACD680 increases the production of shorter, non-toxic Aβ proteins, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which may reduce the aggregation of Aβ42 and thereby help limit the formation of harmful plaques in the brain.

The transaction has been completed following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the Swedish authorities under the regulations governing the screening of foreign direct investments and acquisitions.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure receives a USD 10 million upfront payment and completes initial transaction with Lilly

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire