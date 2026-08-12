AlzeCure receives a total upfront payment of USD 12 million and completes the initial transaction with QuantumCell

AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "The Company") (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that it has now received the full upfront payment of USD 12 million from the Danish biotech company QuantumCell ApS. The payment is made pursuant to the licensing and collaboration agreement for the NeuroRestore Alzheimer's platform, including the lead drug candidate ACD856, entered on July 1, 2026. With the payment, all conditions for completion of the transaction have been fulfilled, and the initial transaction has been completed.

The total upfront payment of USD 12 million comprises a USD 7 million cash licence payment and a USD 5 million direct investment in AlzeCure. In addition to the upfront payment, the agreement with QuantumCell includes development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties ranging from high single-digit to low double-digit percentages on future sales. The total value of the agreement, excluding royalty payments, exceeds USD 2.2 billion. QuantumCell will thereby assume the global rights to NeuroRestore and be responsible for the continued clinical development and commercialisation of the platform.

"The receipt of the upfront payment and completion of the transaction with QuantumCell is a clear testament to the strength of our research and the value represented by NeuroRestore. The platform, including its lead drug candidate ACD856, now has a strong, long-term partner capable of advancing the project for the benefit of multiple patient populations," said AlzeCure Pharma's CEO Martin Jönsson. ""We look forward to the collaboration with QuantumCell regarding the continued development of ACD856 and the NeuroRestore platform. The payment that we have received significantly strengthens our financial position and also gives us greater flexibility to advance our other projects."

NeuroRestore ACD856 is a small-molecule positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA- and BDNF/TrkB-mediated signaling (Trk-PAM). In preclinical studies, it has been shown to enhance communication between nerve cells and improve cognitive function, including learning and memory. The drug candidate, which is currently in clinical development, has previously demonstrated neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and disease-modifying effects in several different models. NeuroRestore's unique pharmacological mechanism enables its development for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as depression.

The transaction has been completed following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the Swedish and Danish authorities under the applicable foreign direct investment regulations.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure recently signed a collaboration and outlicensing agreement with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

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Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

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AlzeCure receives a total upfront payment of USD 12 million and completes the initial transaction with QuantumCell

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

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