SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AlzeCure Pharma to Present at Swiss Nordic Bio 2026 in Zurich

September 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company will participate and present at Swiss Nordic Bio 2026 in Zurich on October 1, a partnering and investor conference connecting Nordic, Swiss and Austrian companies in biotech, medtech and pharma with global investors and industry representatives.

At the event, CEO Martin Jönsson will give an updated view of the company following the recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with US-based Eli Lilly and Denmark-based QuantumCell ApS, both relating to AlzeCure's Alzheimer's programs, and hold one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners.

Date: October 1, 2026
Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Organizers: Business Sweden and Pareto Securities, in cooperation with Swiss and Austrian partners

The Swiss Nordic Bio conference gathers around 200 participants, including more than 70 investors, and features more than 40 company presentations as well as over 400 one-on-one partnering meetings.

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at Swiss Nordic Bio 2026 in Zurich

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Events
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative background as a blue abstract extreme perspective design element representing time travel or Psychedelic and hallucinogenic consciousness trip as a 3D illustration.
Psychedelics
Psychedelic therapies ride wave of public favor into FDA hearing
September 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Creative poster collage of two business partners having deal financial payment giving money banknote isolated on beige color background.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics inks $262M manufacturing deal with European pharma company
September 11, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Conceptual origami paper plane pulling business finance growth chart line flying upwards on blue sky background.
Manufacturing
Sandoz plans ‘vast and vertically integrated’ supply chain to support 100-biosimilar vision
September 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
Insights
Can Benelux turn scientific strength into larger biotech scale?
September 8, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker