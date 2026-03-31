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Press Releases

Alvotech Publishes 2025 Annual Report

March 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (March 30, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) (the “Company”) has published its Annual Report for 2025. The report is available in the investor relations section of Alvotech’s website at: https://investors.alvotech.com/financials and is attached to this announcement in PDF and iXBRL formats.

For further information, contact:

Media
Benedikt Stefansson
Sarah MacLeod
alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors
Dr. Balaji V Prasad (US)
Patrik Ling (SE)
Benedikt Stefansson (IS)
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in biosimilars by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

For more information, please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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