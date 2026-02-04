Alto Neuroscience Highlights Invited Review in American Journal of Psychiatry Establishing Neuroplasticity as a Core Driver of Psychiatric Disease and Treatment

– The review provides strong scientific rationale to support Alto’s drug development approach leveraging its Precision Psychiatry Platform –

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$anro #Neuroplasticity--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the publication of a review, "Brain Neuroplasticity Mechanisms in Psychiatric Illnesses and in the Development of Novel Treatments," in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The review was co-authored by members of Alto Neuroscience’s leadership team, Patricio O’Donnell, M.D., Ph.D, and Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., as well as Husseini Manji, M.D., former global head of therapeutics, neuroscience at Janssen and a member of Alto’s board of directors.

The article consolidates extensive clinical and translational evidence demonstrating that disrupted neuroplasticity—spanning synaptic, cellular, and circuit-level dysfunction—is a shared biological driver across multiple high-burden psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, PTSD, and addiction.

The review concludes that therapeutic efficacy across pharmacologic, neuromodulatory, and behavioral interventions consistently converges on restoration of neuroplasticity, supporting plasticity as a causal, measurable, and druggable mechanism, rather than a descriptive or correlational concept. This framework helps explain both treatment resistance and durable clinical response, and provides a unifying biological rationale for next-generation psychiatric drug development.

The authors further highlight a critical industry gap: the historical absence of translatable biomarkers that directly index plasticity changes in humans. Addressing this gap is positioned as essential to improving patient stratification, accelerating development timelines, and increasing probability of clinical success—core elements of Alto’s precision psychiatry platform.

“These insights validate Alto’s strategy of pairing therapies with objective, circuit-level biomarkers,” said Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Alto Neuroscience. “Moreover, we believe this publication underscores Alto’s leadership in translating rigorous neuroscience into differentiated, biomarker-driven clinical programs—which underpin the Company’s long-term platform value and relevance across multiple large psychiatric indications.”

The article appears in the American Journal of Psychiatry (2026), and can be found online here.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in bipolar depression, major depressive disorder, treatment resistant depression (TRD), and schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions.

