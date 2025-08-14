Alto Neuroscience Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran, Raymond Sanchez, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ANRO #PrecisionPsychiatry--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Raymond Sanchez, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective August 12, 2025. Dr. Sanchez is a highly accomplished executive with a strong background in medicine and over 20 years of strategic experience in the life sciences industries.

“We are delighted to welcome Ray to our Board of Directors as we continue advancing multiple clinical-stage precision psychiatry programs,” said Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Alto Neuroscience. “Ray brings an impressive track record in guiding the successful development of numerous CNS therapies, and his strategic insights will be instrumental as we prepare to initiate our potentially pivotal, Phase 2b trial of ALTO-207. Ray is a tremendous addition to our board, and we believe his dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovation in psychiatry bring important contributions to our mission.”

Dr. Sanchez added, “As a psychiatrist by training, I’ve witnessed firsthand the lack of innovation in the field, even as it remains one of the most urgent areas of unmet medical need. I’m thrilled to join Alto at such an exciting time as the company aims to redefine the standard of care by moving beyond the outdated trial-and-error approach that has long dominated CNS drug development and clinical practice. With a robust late-stage pipeline and a strategic vision rooted in biology-driven precision medicine, I look forward to supporting Alto’s mission to deliver novel therapeutic solutions to the patients who need them most.”

Dr. Sanchez has served as a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital Life Sciences, a global investment firm, since September 2024. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (previously Nasdaq: CERE), a biopharmaceutical company, from January 2019 to August 2024 when it was acquired by AbbVie Inc. From November 2007 to January 2019, Dr. Sanchez held various roles of increasing responsibility at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., a privately-held healthcare company, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development beginning in November 2013. From June 2018 to January 2019, Dr. Sanchez concurrently served as Chief Medical Officer of Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company (later acquired by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.). Dr. Sanchez has served as a member of the board of directors of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) since November 2024. He also serves on the board of directors of numerous privately held biotechnology companies. Prior to joining the life sciences industry, Dr. Sanchez trained in psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine where he where he was Chief Resident as well as a fellow and an instructor. Dr. Sanchez was an executive co-chair of the International Society for CNS Drug Development from November 2017 to January 2022 and has also contributed to other academic and charitable organizations such as the Connecticut Mental Health Center Foundation and Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Sanchez holds two degrees from Northwestern University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and a medical degree from the Feinberg School of Medicine.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in bipolar depression, major depressive disorder, treatment resistant depression (TRD), and schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

