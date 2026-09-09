Alto Neuroscience Announces Participation in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$anro #cns--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 14-16, 2026 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Presentation Date & Time: September 14, 2026, 9:30 am ET Location: New York, NY and virtual



Baird’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, September 15, 2026 Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings Presentation Date & Time: September 15, 2026, 9:40 am ET Location: New York, NY



TD Cowen’s 6 th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit, September 23, 2026 Format: Fireside chat Presentation Date & Time: September 23, 2026, 3 pm ET Location: Virtual



The presentations will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of Alto’s website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto’s Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.

Investor Contact:

investors@altoneuroscience.com

Media Contact:

media@altoneuroscience.com