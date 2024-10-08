Alto Launches New Pharmacy Technology Platform to Dramatically Optimize Hub and Dispensing Solutions for Industry Partners

Alto Technologies’ revolutionary, end-to-end platform blends AI and pharmacist expertise to drive efficiencies and improve the patient experience at every point of the pharmacy value chain

Alto announced today the launch of Alto Technologies, a new suite of enterprise solutions providing revolutionary pharmacy technology that combines pharmacist expertise with automation and AI to drive efficiencies at every point of the pharmacy value chain. Alto Technologies configurable solutions include the Alto Complete™ platform, a first-of-its-kind hub and dispensing platform in one, and individual hub and dispensing solutions. By automating traditionally manual pharmacy processes, Alto Technologies' solutions elevate the patient experience, improve medication access and adherence, and set new standards for convenience, cost and care.





When Alto was founded in 2015, existing pharmacy technology was not optimized for the care and service that patients deserved. It required excessive manual work and led to a poor patient experience plagued by slowly filled prescriptions, high costs and limited delivery options. Over the past decade, Alto built its own proprietary pharmacy platform that supported its mission to improve quality of life for everyone who needs it. Designed to put patients’ interests first and leveraging expert pharmacists attuned to patients’ pain points, Alto Technologies’ solutions drive improved quality, efficiency and cost of care for patients, including:

Four-in-ten prescriptions sent to Alto can be scheduled for delivery within two minutes, and 75 percent are ready within one hour

Alto patients have saved more than $220 million thanks to seamless insurance processing and automated coupon application

An intuitive patient app - utilized by more than 85 percent of Alto patients - allows patients to manage medications and schedule deliveries

Alto’s technology also processes prescriptions significantly faster than traditional hubs, lowers the cost to fill, boasts high clinical accuracy and provides real-time data insights - significant benefits to healthcare players like manufacturers, hubs, payors and provider networks.

Now, Alto is offering its technology to industry partners to help them expand medication access, increase adherence, and develop new channels to better serve patients - and all at a fraction of the cost of traditional hub and dispensing solutions due to automation.

“We are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary Alto Technologies solutions to help partners improve patient experience,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Alto’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our technology fundamentally improves the connection between provider, payor, patient and medicine in novel ways that move beyond traditional pharmacy. We’re excited to offer solutions to our partners that not only solve challenges long-held in healthcare, but allow us to also scale our impact and help even more patients, faster than we could alone.”

Partners can select single-point technology solutions that integrate with external platforms, or work with Alto to build tailored, end-to-end solutions that support their unique needs:

Alto Hub+™ solution is a technology-first hub that uses automation and digital tools to optimize billing, improve patient access to medication, and boost adherence. Services include benefits investigation, prior authorization support, coupon and copay application and adjudication, patient support services, and robust data and analytics.

solution is a technology-first hub that uses automation and digital tools to optimize billing, improve patient access to medication, and boost adherence. Services include benefits investigation, prior authorization support, coupon and copay application and adjudication, patient support services, and robust data and analytics. Alto Dispensing™ solution provides retail and specialty medication dispensing at a faster speed-to-fill than traditional pharmacies, flexible nationwide home delivery options including same-day courier delivery, and high quality data insights. Configurable services include dispensing, same-day local courier and next-day home delivery, and data reporting.

solution provides retail and specialty medication dispensing at a faster speed-to-fill than traditional pharmacies, flexible nationwide home delivery options including same-day courier delivery, and high quality data insights. Configurable services include dispensing, same-day local courier and next-day home delivery, and data reporting. Alto Complete platform is a first-of-its kind pharmacy platform that combines Alto Hub+ and Alto Dispensing capabilities into one highly configurable, end-to-end solution that’s tailored to a partner’s unique needs.

In August, Alto partnered with Pfizer to provide pharmacy services as part of PfizerForAll, a digital platform designed to make access to healthcare and managing health and wellness quicker and more convenient.

About Alto

Alto provides an easier, more efficient and more affordable pharmacy experience for patients, providers, and partners. Our full-service, digitally-powered pharmacy makes it simple for patients to live their healthiest life, while our technology empowers partners with tailored solutions that elevate the patient experience, improve medication access and delivery, and set new standards for convenience, cost, and care. For more information, visit www.alto.com.

