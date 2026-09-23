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Press Releases

Altimmune to Participate in Stifel Cardiometabolic Forum

September 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

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Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
altimmune@realchemistry.com


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