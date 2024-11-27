SUBSCRIBE
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference (Coral Gables, FL)
    Tuesday, December 3, 2024
    Fireside Chat at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    Wednesday, December 4, 2024
    Fireside Chat at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

