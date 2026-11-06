Altimmune Announces Data from RECLAIM Phase 2 Trial of Pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder Selected as Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2026

First presentation at a scientific conference of key data from RECLAIM, a multicenter Phase 2 trial of a balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist in alcohol use disorder (AUD)

Presentation to take place on Monday, November 9, 2026, at The Liver Meeting

Company scheduled to hold End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA in December

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a biopharmaceutical company advancing pemvidutide, an investigational balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist, in serious liver diseases, today announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring results from the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial evaluating pemvidutide in adults with moderate-to-severe alcohol use disorder (AUD) has been accepted as an oral presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2026, taking place November 5-9, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

This first presentation at an international scientific conference will feature key results from RECLAIM, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating once-weekly pemvidutide 2.4 mg versus placebo over 24 weeks. In topline results announced in July 2026, pemvidutide achieved the trial’s primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in heavy drinking days (HDD) per week compared with placebo, and met key secondary endpoints validated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as registrational endpoints, including reduction in World Health Organization (WHO) Risk Drinking Levels and zero HDD, with a generally favorable tolerability profile.

Late-breaking abstracts at The Liver Meeting are reserved for new, scientifically important findings from prospective large clinical studies or high-impact translational research that could not be completed before the regular abstract deadline.

Details of the late-breaking oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of Adults with Alcohol Use Disorder: Results from RECLAIM, a 24-Week Phase 2 Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Trial

Efficacy and Safety of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of Adults with Alcohol Use Disorder: Results from RECLAIM, a 24-Week Phase 2 Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Trial Session: Late-Breaker Session 3

Late-Breaker Session 3 Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Henry R. Kranzler, M.D. Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine

A copy of this presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website immediately following the late-breaker session.

Additionally, the Company is scheduled to meet with the FDA in December for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting to discuss the Phase 3 registrational program for pemvidutide in AUD.

About RECLAIM

RECLAIM (NCT06987513) is a Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) patients with BMI >25 kg/m2, and is the first Phase 2 multicenter study evaluating a dual glucagon-GLP-1 agonist in AUD to report results. Approximately 100 patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either 2.4 mg pemvidutide or placebo once weekly for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of the trial was the change from baseline in the average number of heavy drinking days (HDD) per week, with secondary endpoints including the proportion of patients achieving a 2-level reduction in World Health Organization (WHO) Risk Drinking Levels (RDL), zero HDD, and absolute change from baseline in average levels of phosphatidylethanol (PEth), an objective serum biomarker of alcohol intake. The 2-level reduction in WHO risk drinking levels and zero HDD are recognized by the FDA as registrational endpoints.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel investigational peptide with balanced 1:1 glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist activity that has an effect on reducing liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis, in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). The activation of glucagon receptors results in direct effects on the liver, while GLP-1 receptors mediate metabolic effects such as appetite suppression and weight loss and are involved in pathways related to craving and reward.

The FDA granted Fast Track designations to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH and AUD, as well as Breakthrough Therapy Designation for MASH. In December 2025, the Company announced topline 48-week data from the IMPACT Phase 2b trial in MASH. In July 2026, the PERFORMA Phase 3 trial, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study of pemvidutide in patients with MASH was initiated. In July 2026, the Company announced positive topline results from the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial in AUD. In August 2026, the Company announced completion of enrollment of the RESTORE Phase 2 trial in ALD.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide for patients with serious liver diseases. Pemvidutide, a unique dual-action investigational therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio, is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), recently showed robust results in the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial in alcohol use disorder (AUD) and is being studied in alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:

Marisa Sharkey

media@altimmune.com