Altamira Therapeutics to Present at mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (OTCID:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing nucleic acid delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, announced today that it will be presenting at the 5th mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit Europe, being held January 28-29, 2026, in Berlin. Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., Altamira Therapeutics' Chief Operating Officer, will give a presentation entitled "CycloPhore & SemaPhore enabling next-generation delivery solutions for circular RNA & mRNA therapeutics".

"There is a strong and growing interest in the use of different RNA modalities for therapeutic purposes" commented Dr. Pañeda. "Both linear mRNA and circular RNA are non-integrating modalities that enable transient protein expression. These modalities primarily differ in the onset, duration, and kinetics of protein expression. Consequently, the choice of modality is highly dependent on the disease to treat. Whereas linear mRNA is excelling where speed, controllability and transient expression are required, circular RNA is typically the modality of choice when enhanced or prolonged expression or reduced dosing are favored. With SemaPhore and CycloPhore we are providing safe, efficient and versatile delivery platforms which maximize the advantages of each of these RNA modalities to treat and prevent acute and chronic indications."

About SemaPhore™ and CycloPhore™

SemaPhore and CycloPhore are versatile platforms designed to enable safe and effective delivery of mRNA and circular RNA, respectively, into target cells, using systemic or local administration. It is based on a proprietary 21 amino acid peptide that can engage any type of RNA in rapid self-assembly into a polyplex. The polyplex has a size, charge, and other physical features that allow it to escape hepatic clearance and thus reach target tissues other than the liver. SemaPhore and CycloPhore protect the RNA payload from degradation in the circulation and allow for rapid and effective cell entrance. Efficient delivery and positive treatment outcomes have been demonstrated in multiple murine models of disease so far.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhore™ platform). The versatile delivery platform is suited for different nucleic acid modalities, including siRNA, mRNA, circRNA, as well as DNA, and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. The Company has two proprietary programs based on xPhore and siRNA payloads: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratx.com/

