SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alpha Tau to Participate in Ladenburg’s Oncology Innovators & Investors Symposium

December 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

JERUSALEM, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (“Alpha Tau”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT®, today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will present at the Ladenburg Oncology Innovators & Investors Symposium.

Event:Ladenburg Oncology Innovators & Investors Symposium
Format:Presentation and 1-on-1 Meetings
Date:December 12, 2024
Time:11:00AM – 11:25AM EST
Location:Virtual


Please reach out to your Ladenburg representative to schedule 1-on-1 meetings with Mr. Levy.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT®

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

Investor Relations Contact: IR@alphatau.com

Asia Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
China
AstraZeneca Names New International Operations Lead Amid Probe on China Exec
December 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
ADCs
GSK Turns Back to China in Another Potential $1B+ ADC Deal
December 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac