Alpha Cognition Receives Issued U.S. Patent for ALPHA-1062 for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, “ACI”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,589,099 on March 31, 2026. The patent, titled “ALPHA-1062 for treating Traumatic Brain Injury,” includes claims covering methods of treating both confirmed and suspected traumatic brain injury (TBI) using ALPHA-1062.

This newly issued patent strengthens Alpha Cognition’s intellectual property portfolio and complements existing patents supporting both ALPHA-1062 and ZUNVEYL®. The patent provides protection through 2045, aligning with the Company’s long-term strategy to maximize the value and lifecycle of its lead assets.

“This patent marks an important milestone in expanding our platform beyond Alzheimer’s disease,” said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition. “It underscores the innovation behind ALPHA-1062 while reinforcing the long-term value of ZUNVEYL. Traumatic brain injury represents a significant unmet medical need, with an estimated total addressable market of $14 billion and no approved therapies. We believe this creates a compelling first-mover opportunity.” Mr. McFadden added, “By advancing ALPHA-1062 into TBI, we are positioning Alpha Cognition to address a large, underserved patient population while enhancing the commercial potential of our pipeline. This milestone reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio expansion and our commitment to delivering sustained shareholder value.”

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s expectation that the additional U.S. patent will provide U.S. patent protection through July 2045 and supporting ZUNVEYL’s long-term differentiation and enhancing its commercial value and protecting key methods of administering benzgalantamine, the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital, including bridge funding, to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL , risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL , risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL , risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL , risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL , risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

For further information:

Investor Relations

IR@alphacognition.com

https://www.alphacognition.com/

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com