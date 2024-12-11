Alpha Cognition Announces Positive Interim Pre-Clinical Data for ALPHA-1062 Use in a Military Relevant Model of Repetitive Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (CSE: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition” [ACI], or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced interim preclinical data that supports the continued development of ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The interim data provides evidence of benefit for ALPHA-1062, in the treatment of mTBI resulting from repetitive blast trauma, a highly relevant military injury. Blast caused mTBI is considered to be the signature injury effecting soldiers where brain injury from explosive devices and artillery fire blast exposure is highly prevalent.





ACI previously documented extensive functional and neuropathological protection, provided by ALPHA-1062 administration, following a single moderate traumatic brain injury. This second pre-clinical study in a rodent model, supported by the US Department of Defense (DOD), is a collaboration with investigators at the Seattle Institute of Biomedical and Clinical Research (affiliated with both the University of Washington and the Veterans Administration). The study is ongoing, with interim data demonstrating that ALPHA-1062 administration following 3 consecutive days of blast induced mTBI, results in a reduction of TBI associated neuropathology.

Key findings demonstrated that, ALPHA-1062 administration reduced levels of neuroinflammation markers and neuropathology that occurs after blast trauma. High dose ALPHA-1062 reduced the levels of myeloid cell activation [CD 68] across multiple brain regions one month after blast. High dose ALPHA-1062 also demonstrated the ability to reduce midbrain astrogliosis [GFAP]. Astrogliosis is a process where brain cells called astrocytes become larger, multiply, and change in response to injury or disease in the brain. “These outcomes indicate a protective effect of ALPHA-1062, and demonstrated a reduction of neuropathology. The data provide further support for the continued development of ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of acute mild traumatic brain injury,” said Denis Kay, ACI’s Chief Scientific Officer. Further analysis of neuropathology and neurobehavioral [functional recovery] data is ongoing with the final study report due Q2/2025.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia.

An intranasal formulation of ALPHA-1062 has demonstrated potent preservation brain structure and function in a preclinical model of moderate TBI, where enhanced recovery from the brain injury was also seen. The intranasal formulation is currently being evaluated for its ability to provide protection from a military relevant model of repeated mild TBI, in a program sponsored by the US Department of Defense.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) or the OTC Markets Group, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the TBI out-licensing plan and associated financing, the availability of funding pursuant to financings, the Company’s business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, capital requirements, clinical development activities, the timing and results of clinical trials, regulatory submissions, potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts



For further information:

Michael McFadden, CEO

Tel: 1-858-344-4375

info@alphacognition.com

https://www.alphacognition.com/