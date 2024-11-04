SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences:


  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:45 am PT (11:45 ET) at the Terranea Resort in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 9:30 am GMT (4:30 am ET) in London

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Alnylam, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contacts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christine Regan Lindenboom
(Investors and Media)
617-682-4340

Josh Brodsky
(Investors)
617-551-8276

