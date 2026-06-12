Alnylam to Host Tenth “RNAi Roundtable” Webcast Series

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it plans to host its 10th series of “RNAi Roundtable” webinars over the coming months. The series will offer presentations from Alnylam scientists and physicians who will review recent progress in a selection of the Company’s pipeline programs, as well as medical thought leaders who will provide their perspectives on unmet clinical needs. Each event will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.alnylam.com/events, and a replay will be posted on the Alnylam website approximately three hours after each event.

The 2026 RNAi Roundtable schedule is as follows:

ALN-6400: Targeting Plasminogen to Address a Wide Range of Bleeding Disorders Thursday, June 25, 11:00 am ET

Zilebesiran: Targeting Angiotensinogen to Achieve Continuous Control of Blood Pressure Thursday, September 17, 10:30 am ET

ALN-HTT02: Targeting Exon 1 of Huntingtin Gene to Reduce Progression of Huntington’s Disease Monday, October 26, 10:00 am ET



Alnylam’s leadership in RNAi therapeutics is underpinned by a broad and rapidly advancing pipeline spanning multiple therapeutic areas and stages of development. The Company is focused on its Alnylam 2030 goals, including driving Growth Through Sustainable Innovation, by advancing an industry-leading pipeline of RNAi therapeutics designed to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. Specifically, the Company plans to achieve over 40 clinical programs by 2030—from over 25 today—and to continue expanding into new tissues, while harnessing the latest AI technologies to accelerate and optimize its discovery platform. Alnylam is investing meaningfully in R&D to extend the reach of RNAi and deliver multiple new transformative medicines for patients with serious diseases and high unmet need.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company is focused on developing transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel-Prize-winning science of RNAi, delivering critical breakthroughs and six approved medicines. Alnylam has medicines available in more than 70 countries and a rapidly expanding and robust pipeline, in addition to consistently being recognized as an exceptional workplace and socially responsible organization. The Company is executing on its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. For more information, please visit www.alnylam.com or follow Alnylam on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical statements of fact regarding Alnylam’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects including, without limitation, statements regarding Alnylam’s ability to achieve the goals in its Alnylam 2030 strategy, including to drive growth through innovation; the potential to expand its pipeline to over 40 clinical programs by 2030; the potential to expand into new tissues; the potential to utilize AI technologies to accelerate and optimize its discovery platform; and the potential to deliver multiple new transformative medicines for patients should be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: Alnylam’s ability to successfully execute on its Alnylam 2030 strategy; Alnylam’s ability to successfully launch, market and sell Alnylam’s approved products globally, including AMVUTTRA; Alnylam’s ability to discover and develop novel drug candidates and delivery approaches and successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; the pre-clinical and clinical results for Alnylam’s product candidates; actions or advice of regulatory agencies and Alnylam’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, as well as favorable pricing and reimbursement; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of Alnylam’s marketed products or its product candidates; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; Alnylam’s ability to manage its growth and operating expenses through disciplined investment in operations; Alnylam’s ability to maintain strategic business collaborations; Alnylam’s dependence on third parties for the development and commercialization of certain products, including Roche, Novartis, Sanofi, and Regeneron; the outcome of litigation and government investigations; the risk of future litigation and government investigations; and unexpected expenditures; as well as those risks and uncertainties more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” filed with Alnylam’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as may be updated from time to time in Alnylam’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings that Alnylam makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any forward-looking statements.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Christine Akinc

(Investors and Media)

617-682-4340

Josh Brodsky

(Investors)

617-551-8276