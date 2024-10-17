Alnylam Submits Regulatory Application to the European Medicines Agency for Vutrisiran for the Treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis with Cardiomyopathy

− Type II Variation Submission Based on the Positive HELIOS-B Phase 3 Study in which Vutrisiran Significantly Reduced the Risk of Death and Cardiovascular Events Relative to Placebo –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics company, today announced the submission of a Type II Variation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Vutrisiran is the generic name for AMVUTTRA®, which is currently approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.





“Today marks another important milestone in our journey to bring RNAi therapeutics to patients with high unmet need around the world,” said Pushkal Garg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Alnylam. “ATTR-CM is a rapidly progressive, debilitating, and life-threatening disease that is an increasingly recognized cause of heart failure. Vutrisiran rapidly knocks down TTR, and in the HELIOS-B study treatment with vutrisiran substantially reduced all-cause mortality and cardiovascular events, underscoring the potential of this therapy for those living with the disease. We look forward to working closely with the EMA with the aim to bring this new treatment option to patients as soon as possible.”

The regulatory application is based on positive results from the pivotal HELIOS-B Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter global study which met all 10 of its primary and secondary endpoints across both the overall and monotherapy populations, each with statistical significance. The findings demonstrated the effects of vutrisiran on outcomes of mortality and cardiovascular events, as well as functional capacity (6-minute walk test), quality of life (Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire), and heart failure symptoms and severity (NYHA class) in patients with ATTR-CM. The safety profile of vutrisiran in HELIOS-B was consistent with the established profile of the drug for hATTR amyloidosis in adult patients with polyneuropathy. In HELIOS-B, rates of adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, severe AEs and AEs leading to study drug discontinuation were similar between the vutrisiran and placebo arms. Detailed results from the HELIOS-B study were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

A supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for vutrisiran has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ATTR-CM. Additional regulatory submissions are planned globally.

AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

In Europe and the UK, vutrisiran is indicated for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

Important Safety Information

Reduced Serum Vitamin A Levels and Recommended Supplementation

Vutrisiran treatment leads to a decrease in serum vitamin A levels. Supplementation of approximately, but not exceeding, 2500 IU to 3000 IU vitamin A per day is advised for patients taking vutrisiran. Patients should be referred to an ophthalmologist if they develop ocular symptoms suggestive of vitamin A deficiency (e.g., night blindness).

Adverse Reactions

The most frequently occurring adverse reactions in patients treated with vutrisiran were pain in extremity and arthralgia. Other commonly reported adverse reactions with vutrisiran were dyspnoea, injection site reaction and increase in blood alkaline phosphatase.

For additional information about vutrisiran, please see the full Summary of Product Characteristics.

About AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran)

AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) is an RNAi therapeutic that delivers rapid knockdown of variant and wild‑type transthyretin (TTR), addressing the underlying cause of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Administered quarterly via subcutaneous injection, vutrisiran is approved and marketed in more than 15 countries for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR-PN) in adults. Vutrisiran is also in development for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), which encompasses both wild-type and hereditary forms of the disease.

About ATTR

Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) is an underdiagnosed, rapidly progressive, debilitating and fatal disease caused by misfolded transthyretin (TTR) proteins, which accumulate as amyloid deposits in various parts of the body, including the nerves, heart and gastrointestinal tract. Patients may present with polyneuropathy, cardiomyopathy or both manifestations of disease. There are two different forms of ATTR – hereditary ATTR (hATTR), which is caused by a TTR gene variant and affects approximately 50,000 people worldwide, and wild-type ATTR (wtATTR), which occurs without a TTR gene variant and impacts an estimated 200,000-300,000 people worldwide.1-4

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today.5 Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.6 By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam’s RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins – thus preventing them from being made.5 This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Alnylam Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical statements of fact regarding Alnylam’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects including, without limitation, Alnylam’s expectations regarding the safety and efficacy of vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy and the potential of vutrisiran to improve outcomes for patients with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy; the potential for vutrisiran to obtain regulatory approval for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, in the EU or elsewhere, and the timing of any such regulatory approval(s) should be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: Alnylam’s ability to successfully execute on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy; Alnylam’s ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; the pre-clinical and clinical results for Alnylam’s product candidates, including vutrisiran; actions or advice of regulatory agencies and Alnylam’s ability to obtain regulatory approval for its product candidates, including vutrisiran, as well as favorable pricing and reimbursement; successfully launching, marketing and selling Alnylam’s approved products globally; and any delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of Alnylam’s product candidates or its marketed products; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” filed with Alnylam’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as may be updated from time to time in Alnylam’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any forward-looking statements.

1 Hawkins PN, Ando Y, Dispenzeri A, et al. Ann Med. 2015;47(8):625-638.

2 Gertz MA. Am J Manag Care. 2017;23(7):S107-S112.

3 Conceicao I, Gonzalez-Duarte A, Obici L, et al. J Peripher Nerv Syst. 2016;21:5-9.

4 Ando Y, Coelho T, Berk JL, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2013;8:31.

5 Elbashir SM, Harborth J, Lendeckel W, et al. Nature. 2001;411(6836):494-498.

6 Zamore P. Cell. 2006;127(5):1083-1086.

