Allurion Announces Plans To Optimize Muscle Mass During GLP-1 Therapy In Combination With the Allurion Program

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced its intention to initiate a clinical study on the combination of the Allurion Program with GLP-1 agonists to improve muscle mass and overall body composition.





Previous studies in patients undergoing GLP-1 therapy have demonstrated reductions in lean mass of approximately 40% as a proportion of total weight lost.1 In contrast, in previous studies, patients treated with the Allurion Balloon in combination with the Allurion Virtual Care Suite have demonstrated strong patient outcomes in which patients lose weight while maintaining, and in some cases, increasing, muscle mass. In one study of 571 patients, patients treated with the Allurion Balloon gained 5.6% in lean body mass while losing 14% of their total body weight over four months.2 In another study of 167 patients, patients treated with the Allurion Balloon experienced a weight reduction of 15.7% with no change in muscle mass.

“Reductions in lean mass and muscle wasting are significant unmet needs in the GLP-1 space, and our early data suggests that we may have a powerful tool in achieving more metabolically healthy weight loss,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “The goal of our study would be to prove that, by combining the Allurion Balloon and Allurion Virtual Care Suite with GLP-1 therapy, patients can lose significant weight while increasing muscle mass and improving overall body composition. We are optimistic that this would be a significant addition to the possibilities of GLP-1 therapies and, if proven, could become the gold standard for obesity care.”

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-lessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “consider,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “target,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “if,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding Allurion’s plan to initiate a clinical study to focus on the combination of the Allurion Program and GLP-1s designed to improve retention of muscle mass and overall body composition, the Allurion Program being a powerful tool in achieving more metabolically healthy weight loss, the ability of the study to demonstrate that the combination of the Allurion Program and GLP-1s will allow patients to lose significant weight while increasing muscle mass and improving overall body composition, the combination being a powerful addition to the standard of care if such study is initiated and completed, and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, (ii) the timing of and results from its clinical studies and trials, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes and the rise of GLP-1 drugs, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Allurion, (viii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates, and (ix) the ability of Allurion to obtain sufficient funding to initiate and/or complete any clinical studies that demonstrate positive results. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2026 and Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on April 29, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2024 and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

1 Wilding et al. NEJM. 2021, 384, 989-1002; 10.1056/NEJMoa2032183

2 Dejeu et al. Clin. Pract. 2024, 14(3), 765-778; https://doi.org/10.3390/clinpract14030061

