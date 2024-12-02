Allurion Announces NYSE Acceptance of Plan to Regain Listing Compliance

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR #Allurion--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that it received an Acceptance Letter from the Listings Operations Committee of the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) stating that the NYSE has accepted the Company’s previously submitted plan to regain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual (the “Minimum Market Capitalization Standard”). The Company expects to have until March 1, 2026 to regain compliance with the NYSE’s Minimum Market Capitalization Standard.





“We are pleased to have reached this milestone in collaboration with the NYSE,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allurion. “We are looking forward to executing on our plan in our ongoing efforts to increase value for our shareholders.”

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, Procedure-less™ intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to the timing and execution of its NYSE compliance plan, the Company’s intentions or ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of the NYSE and the Company’s expectations regarding its ongoing efforts to increase value for its shareholders. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for and successfully commercialize its program, including the Allurion Balloon, its VCS platform, and its compounded GLP-1 program, in the United States and abroad, (ii) the timing of, and results from, our clinical studies and trials and submission of such results to regulatory authorities, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine war, and the conflict in the Middle East on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, including those for the Allurion Program, its VCS platform, and its compounded GLP-1 program (vii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Allurion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024 (as subsequently amended), Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2024, and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts



Global Media

Cedric Damour

PR Manager

+33 7 84 21 02 20

cdamour@allurion.com

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations

ICR Westwicke

(617) 877-9641

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com