Allurion Announces Notification of Issuance of New U.S. Patents on Next-Generation Weight Loss Device for the Treatment of Obesity

Patent portfolio now exceeds 60 issued patents globally

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that it has received two Issue Notifications from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dated February 19, 2025 for U.S. Patent No. 12,246,163 titled “Automatic-Sealing Balloon-Filling Catheter System” and U.S. Patent No. 12,245,962 titled “Balloon Sealing and Fill Valve”. These patents, both of which are scheduled to issue on March 11, 2025, provide additional claims for an enhanced, next-generation version of Allurion’s proprietary Balloon technology for the treatment of obesity that includes an enhanced valve for Balloon filling and an innovative mechanism that controls balloon opening. These patents are expected to provide protection through April 2043. With the issuance of these patents, the Company now has 22 patents issued in the U.S. and 64 patents issued globally.





The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-lessTM gastric balloon for weight loss with the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App and Connected Scale for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform. Patients on the Allurion Program lose 10-15% of their total body weight and in certain studies have been shown to increase their muscle mass.1

Shantanu Gaur, Allurion’s Founder and CEO, noted, “With the issuance of these two patents, we now have amassed 22 issued patents in the U.S. and 64 issued patents globally. As we embark on new clinical trials that seek to combine the Allurion Balloon with GLP-1 therapy, we intend to continuously enhance the design and manufacture of the Allurion Balloon and move toward a new gold standard for the treatment of obesity.”

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-lessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “target,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the expected protection and enhancement of Allurion’s products and services and the intellectual property rights therein, the ability to enhance the design and manufacture of the Allurion Balloon and the global footprint of our patent portfolio so that our products can serve patients around the world, our ability to improve existing technologies and introduce new product features, market acceptance of such improved and new technologies and features, the success of our commercialization efforts, the uniqueness of Allurion’s product and service offerings and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, (ii) the timing of and results from its clinical studies and trials, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes and the rise of GLP-1 drugs, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Allurion, (viii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates, and (ix) uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the private placement on the anticipated terms or at all. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024 and Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on April 29, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2024 and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

1 Dejeu et al. Clin. Pract. 2024, 14(3), 765-778; https://doi.org/10.3390/clinpract14030061

Contacts



Global Media and Investor Inquiries

Hannah Lindberg

hlindberg@allurion.com