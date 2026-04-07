Alloy Therapeutics Enters into Multi-Target Collaboration and License Agreement with Biogen for Use of Alloy’s AntiClastic™ ASO Platform

- Collaboration leverages Alloy’s platform to accelerate the development of innovative oligonucleotide therapeutics

- Latest collaboration between the two companies builds on past work together, including Biogen's use of Alloy's AI-enabled transgenic mouse platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge drug discovery technologies, today announced a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the use of Alloy’s novel and proprietary AntiClastic™ ASO Platform. Through this collaboration, Biogen will apply the platform to advance antisense therapeutics against multiple undisclosed targets. Alloy will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for additional milestone payments and tiered royalties on any products resulting from the collaboration.

The collaboration and license agreement brings together Biogen’s scientific leadership and experience in advancing innovative medicines with Alloy’s proprietary antisense discovery capabilities. Alloy’s AntiClastic ASO platform enables drug developers to realize the full potential of antisense therapeutics by reaching intracellular disease targets at the RNA level. The platform is specifically designed to address potency and therapeutic index challenges that have historically held back the promise of antisense drugs due to limited biodistribution, and therefore, efficacy.

“Biogen has built an extraordinary reputation for scientific leadership and for translating breakthrough research into impactful therapies,” said Errik Anderson, CEO and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. “We value our long-standing relationship and are honored to support their world-class teams with access to our AntiClastic™ ASO Platform and broader technology ecosystem, helping enable the continued pursuit of innovative treatments that have the potential to change patients’ lives.”

“This collaboration reflects Biogen’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation and exploring novel approaches to address complex diseases,” said Jane Grogan, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research at Biogen. “Partnering with Alloy allows us to expand our research strategies and continue advancing programs with the potential to benefit patients worldwide.”

Alloy’s capabilities span an integrated ecosystem of drug discovery platforms designed to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics. The company continues to integrate advanced technologies, including computational and AI-enabled approaches, to enhance discovery and optimization across its programs.

About the Alloy Therapeutics Genetic Medicines AntiClastic™ ASO Platform

The AntiClastic™ ASO platform designs novel oligonucleotide formats, exclusively available through partnerships with Alloy’s Genetic Medicines division, to overcome potency and therapeutic index challenges that have historically limited the promise of antisense drugs. Dr. Sudhir Agrawal invented the core technology, which combines improvements in the primary sequence with a proprietary spatial conformation of nucleic acid drugs to promote the delivery of antisense to target RNA, mitigate the inflammatory response, and improve a drug’s therapeutic index. The resulting drug candidates have shown a significant increase in potency compared to gapmer antisense formats. Partners can apply this format to existing antisense sequences or partner to discover new AntiClastic oligonucleotide molecules to precisely deliver therapeutic payloads to their intended target.

Learn more at https://alloytx.com/genetic-medicines/.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across multiple therapeutic modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRms, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics development by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data.

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Alloy Therapeutics Media Contact:

Nora Dowd

nora.dowd@alloytx.com