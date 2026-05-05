Alloy Therapeutics and Institute for Protein Innovation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation Antibody Discovery

Partnership combines world-class protein engineering with scalable drug development to accelerate innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology ecosystem company, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI), a nonprofit leader in protein engineering and in vitro discovery. Together, the organizations will create bespoke VHH (nanobody) libraries designed to power next-generation antibody discovery, including bispecific and multispecific therapeutics.

The collaboration combines Alloy’s integrated drug discovery and development infrastructure and scalable platform ecosystem with IPI’s world-renowned expertise in synthetic antibody discovery, high-throughput in vitro platforms, and advanced protein engineering. The result is a new class of highly engineered, humanized VHH libraries optimized for developability, translational potential, and broad accessibility across the biotech and pharmaceutical landscape.

Through this partnership, Alloy and IPI aim to make advanced discovery tools more widely available, enabling researchers and drug developers to move faster while tackling increasingly complex biological targets, particularly in areas like neuroscience, where traditional antibody approaches often fall short.

“This collaboration reflects the pace at which innovation is happening in our industry and the need to bring the best technologies together under one ecosystem,” said Errik Anderson, CEO and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. “By integrating IPI’s cutting-edge in vitro discovery and protein engineering capabilities with Alloy’s in vivo capabilities, we are expanding what’s possible in antibody design, especially for multispecific formats, while maintaining the speed and scalability that today’s drug developers demand.”

As part of the collaboration, IPI has developed two synthetic, humanized VHH libraries using yeast display, incorporating advanced protein engineering principles to improve stability, reduce immunogenicity, and enhance overall developability. The libraries are designed with plug-and-play functionality, enabling seamless integration into a variety of therapeutic formats, including bispecific and multispecific constructs.

IPI’s approach emphasizes real-world application and iteration, working closely with partners to refine technologies based on the evolving needs of drug developers. The organization’s mission-driven focus on open science and broad access ensures that these innovations can benefit both industry and academic communities.

“We recognize the need for protein tools that enhance biological investigations in both commercial and academic settings and industry’s demand for platforms that accelerate therapeutic discovery,” said Ken Fasman, President and CEO of IPI. “As a nonprofit with industrial-scale capabilities, our Institute is uniquely positioned to collaborate with partners like Alloy—meeting their needs and advancing the broader drug development ecosystem.”

VHH antibodies are emerging as a critical component of next-generation therapeutics due to their small size, stability, and ability to access challenging targets. Their modularity also makes them uniquely suited for building complex multispecific molecules, a key strategic focus for Alloy as it continues to expand its technical stack and AI-driven discovery capabilities.

By combining IPI’s technology with Alloy’s integrated discovery program, the collaboration creates a powerful engine for innovation. Biotech and pharma partners will be able to leverage these capabilities to outsource hit discovery, accelerate development timelines, and increase their probability of success.

The joint effort underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing protein science, enabling broader access to cutting-edge tools, and ultimately improving human health through faster, more effective therapeutic discovery.

About Alloy

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company powering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to proprietary technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutics across multiple modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRms, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics development by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

About IPI

The Institute for Protein Innovation is pioneering a new approach to scientific discovery and collaboration. As a nonprofit research institute, we provide the biomedical research community with synthetic antibodies and deep protein expertise, empowering scientists to explore fundamental biological processes and pinpoint new targets for therapeutic development. Our mission is to advance protein science to accelerate research and improve human health. For more information, visit proteininnovation.org or follow us on social media, @ipiproteins.

Alloy Therapeutics Media Contact:

Nora Dowd

nora.dowd@alloytx.com

IPI Media Contact:

Trisha Gura

trisha.gura@proteininnovation.org