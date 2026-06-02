Alliance Clinical Network and Atlas Clinical Research Announce Strategic Merger

-- Partnership formed to deliver excellence in trial recruitment and trial execution

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance Clinical Network (“Alliance”) and Atlas Clinical Research (“Atlas”) today jointly announced the closing of a merger of the two companies. The strategic combination brings together nearly 50 years of clinical research experience with a shared commitment to quality, collaboration, diversity and integrity with a combined network across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The companies share a common vision to enhance quality and deliver excellence in clinical trial recruitment and execution. The collaboration expands targeted therapeutic strengths, geographic reach across several research clusters and improves research teams’ ability to expand diverse patient access among disease-specific populations. By combining complementary site footprints, therapeutic expertise and operational best practices, the organization is positioned to deliver greater consistency, speed and quality for sponsors and CRO partners nationwide.

Key highlights of the merger include:

Enhanced Capabilities : Expanded areas of expertise and therapeutic capabilities across CNS, dermatology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, metabolic, pain, vaccines and women’s health.

: Expanded areas of expertise and therapeutic capabilities across CNS, dermatology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, metabolic, pain, vaccines and women’s health. Expanded Reach : Improved patient access and recruitment with sites based in locations across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

: Improved patient access and recruitment with sites based in locations across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Reinforced Commitment to Quality : Optimized and aligned proprietary internal centers of excellence to accelerate operational outcomes while upholding high standards in patient care.

“This partnership provides an opportunity for us to make a greater impact on the industry and its stakeholders,” said Anthony Milonas, CEO of Alliance Clinical Network. “We believe we are positioned to excel as we focus on predictability, consistency and transparency, while delivering performance-driven results across our expanded clinical site network.”

“This merger significantly expands our geographic footprint and creates a national platform across key clinical research markets,” said Atlas Clinical Research CEO Mark Scullion. “Together, we are better positioned to support pharmaceutical sponsors navigating increasingly complex drug development requirements while maintaining the culture, responsiveness and standards that have defined both organizations.”

Following the merger, the company will be led by Anthony Milonas as CEO and will be headquartered in Southlake, Texas. The combined company will also continue to be supported by Amulet Capital Partners and BPOC, two healthcare-focused private equity firms with deep experience building and scaling healthcare services organizations.

About Alliance Clinical Network

Alliance Clinical Network is a fully integrated, wholly owned and operated clinical research site network helping to advance human health by delivering exceptional clinical trial data gathered from a proprietary, ready-to-tap diverse participant population.

About Atlas Clinical Research

Atlas Clinical Research is a network of clinical research sites providing access to a diverse range of patient populations, enabling the delivery of high-quality medical care, and increasing patient access to innovative treatments and technologies.

About Amulet Capital Partners

Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, and Walnut Creek, CA, United States focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies, focusing on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals. Amulet currently manages approximately $2.5 billion of Regulatory Assets Under Management and is investing out of its third fund, which was oversubscribed and closed in July 2024 with approximately $1.2 billion in capital commitments.

About BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm and one of the nation's longest-tenured, pure play investors in the healthcare industry having raised seven funds with total capital commitments of approximately $2.5 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations.

Media Contact:

Megan Sims

msims@allianceclinicalnetwork.com

682-332-5311

allianceclinicalnetwork.com