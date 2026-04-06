Allevion Medical™ Receives 510K Clearance for Vantage™ — A Fully Disposable Kit Featuring a Novel Approach to Spinal Decompression

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AllevionMedical--Allevion Medical today announced the FDA clearance of Vantage™, a fully disposable, sterile system designed to simplify and enhance minimally invasive lumbar decompression procedures.

Developed to address pain associated with hypertrophic bone growth, Vantage™ enables targeted decompression through a patented approach that combines precision with procedural control. The system follows an intuitive, reproducible workflow—locate, dilate, decompress—that helps physicians perform the procedure with greater consistency and efficiency. This structured approach supports procedural safety while enabling surgeons to efficiently remove hypertrophic bone from the lamina and facet joints that may contribute to spinal canal narrowing.

Traditional decompression procedures often require larger incisions and bulky instrumentation to retract tissue, which may increase the risk of scar tissue formation, prolonged recovery, and chronic pain. These approaches typically rely on multiple instrument trays that must be cleaned, sterilized prior to surgery—adding time, cost, and potential bioburden risk. Other minimally invasive systems focus primarily on soft tissue removal, such as the ligamentum flavum alone, which may not provide sufficient decompression when hypertrophic bone is a primary contributor to stenosis.

A key differentiator of Vantage™ is its direct visualization capability, supported by single use integrated illumination that allows physicians to visualize the targeted anatomy throughout the procedure. This feature enhances procedural control while supporting greater precision and safety.

Key highlights of Vantage™ include:

Fully disposable, sterile system requiring no additional instruments or sterile processing

Reproducible, step-based workflow designed to support procedural safety and efficiency

Minimally invasive approach designed to limit tissue disruption

Precision tools engineered for depth-controlled bone resection

Single use integrated illumination enabling direct visualization of the surgical site

Protective guards designed to help reduce the risk of damage to delicate structures

Vantage™ provides physicians with a streamlined and reliable solution for treating lumbar spinal stenosis. Its single-use design, structured workflow, and integrated visualization capabilities help establish a new standard for efficiency, control, and consistency in spinal decompression procedures.

About Allevion Medical™

Allevion Medical is dedicated to advancing spinal decompression through innovative single-use, sterile technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and clinical performance. The company’s flagship Vantage™ system equips physicians with intuitive instruments designed to support minimally invasive decompression while reducing sterilization requirements, lowering operational costs, and minimizing contamination risk in both ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

What distinguishes Allevion Medical is its integrated direct visualization technology, paired with safeguards designed to reduce complications often associated with traditional decompression techniques. Developed in collaboration with leading physicians, the Vantage™ system delivers a precise, dependable approach to lumbar decompression.

Backed by deep medical device expertise and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, Allevion Medical continues to develop practical innovations that empower clinicians and elevate the standard of care.

Email: customerservice@allevionmedical.com