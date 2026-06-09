AllerGene AI Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Gad Berdugo to Board of Directors

Explorium Capital invested in the company through the Cane Angel Network, further strengthening AllerGene's strategic growth initiatives.

MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerGene AI Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class in vivo targeted-lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) mRNA chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies designed to prevent and treat severe allergic and mast cell-driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Gad Berdugo, MSc Eng., MBA, as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Berdugo joins AllerGene's Board in connection with an investment from Explorium Capital LLC through the Cane Angel Network, a University of Miami-affiliated angel investor network. He brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across biotechnology, corporate development, capital markets, and company building. He currently serves as Managing Partner of Explorium Capital LLC and Chairman of Genflow Biosciences. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at Editas Medicine, Nutcracker Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, and Lazard Asset Management, where he helped guide strategic growth initiatives, partnerships, and financing activities.

Mr. Berdugo also brings significant expertise in RNA-based therapeutics and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technologies, experience that closely aligns with AllerGene's innovative in vivo tLNP mRNA CAR platform.

"Gad has spent his career helping build and scale innovative biotechnology companies at the forefront of scientific advancement," said Dr. Sid P. Kerkar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AllerGene AI Therapeutics. "His deep expertise in RNA therapeutics, strategic partnerships, and capital formation makes him an ideal addition to our Board as we advance our in vivo mRNA CAR platform and position the company for its next stage of growth."

AllerGene is developing a novel in vivo mRNA CAR platform designed to selectively target mast cells, the key drivers of severe allergic and mast cell-mediated diseases. The company's approach aims to provide durable protection against life-threatening allergic reactions and address significant unmet medical needs across multiple indications.

"I am excited to join AllerGene's Board at such an important stage in the company's development," said Gad Berdugo. "The team has developed a highly differentiated platform with the potential to transform the treatment of severe allergic and mast cell-driven diseases. By combining advances in mRNA delivery with targeted cellular engineering, AllerGene is pursuing an innovative approach that could fundamentally change outcomes for patients who currently have limited therapeutic options. I look forward to working with Sid and the entire team as they advance this promising technology."

The investment from Explorium Capital LLC, facilitated through the Cane Angel Network, represents an important milestone for AllerGene as the company continues to expand its investor base, strengthen its Board, and advance its preclinical development strategy. The support from experienced biotechnology investors and operators further reinforces AllerGene's mission to develop a new class of therapies to prevent and treat severe allergic and mast cell-driven diseases.

"Explorium Capital's investment reflects confidence in both our science and our strategy," said Dr. Kerkar. "We are especially excited that this relationship has led to Gad joining our Board, where his experience and guidance will help shape the next phase of AllerGene's growth."

About AllerGene AI Therapeutics



AllerGene AI Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class in vivo tLNP mRNA chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies designed to prevent and treat severe allergic and mast cell-driven diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages advances in mRNA delivery and cellular engineering to selectively target mast cells, with the goal of providing durable protection against life-threatening allergic reactions and addressing significant unmet medical needs across mast cell diseases and life-threatening allergies. Learn more at https://allergene.ai and follow us on LinkedIn. For collaborative interests, write to investors@allergeneai.info

About Cane Angel Network



The Cane Angel Network is a University of Miami-affiliated angel investor network that supports and invests in innovative early-stage companies with the potential to create meaningful impact across healthcare, technology, and other high-growth sectors.

Contact



investors@allergeneai.info

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SOURCE AllerGene AI Therapeutics