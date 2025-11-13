Allergan Aesthetics Unveils New Data at 2025 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting Showcasing Transformative Innovation and Portfolio Excellence

- A total of 17 abstracts, including three accepted for presentation in the Cosmetic "Top Ten" Session, underscore Allergan Aesthetics' global industry leadership across multiple aesthetic categories

- Oral abstract presentations include Phase 3 clinical study results for first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E (trenibotulinumtoxinE) and results from a Phase 4 study evaluating natural outcomes and patient satisfaction in a diverse population following use of 64 units of BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) for treatment of upper facial lines

- Expert panel discussion explores new Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report, along with current use, facts, and real-world satisfaction data

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced it will present data highlighting efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes across its portfolio during the 2025 American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, November 13-16, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Oral and video poster presentations, along with expert panels and symposiums, collectively demonstrate Allergan Aesthetics' pioneering scientific research and innovation.

"Allergan Aesthetics leads the industry by consistently delivering clinically differentiated products to patients and providers through new indications and expanded uses for existing treatments, as well as novel investigational assets that meet the evolving needs of the market," said John Maltman, vice president, global aesthetics medical affairs, Allergan Aesthetics. "The scientific and clinical data reported at this year's congress demonstrate how we continue to drive evidence-based innovation across our robust product portfolio, with the goal of improving the standard of care and personalized outcomes for all."

Three abstracts were accepted for live presentation in the Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top Ten Session where primary authors will present in-person on Thursday, November 13, at 10:45am CT:

Safety and Efficacy of TrenibotulinumtoxinE for Treating Glabellar Lines in Toxin-Naïve Participants: Results from a Multicenter Phase 3 Study (presented by Rosalyn George, MD).

(presented by Rosalyn George, MD). Patient-Reported Satisfaction, Natural Look, and Improvement in Appearance-Related Psychological Impact from Fast-Acting TrenibotulinumtoxinE Treatment for Glabellar Lines: Phase 3 Study Results (presented by Robert Weiss, MD).

(presented by Robert Weiss, MD). High Patient Satisfaction with Natural-Looking Results after OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment for Upper Facial Lines in a Diverse Population: A Phase IV, Open Label Multicenter Study (presented by Vince Bertucci, MD).

Allergan Aesthetics will also host two educational programs designed to explore patient needs and enhance clinical practice:

The Aesthetics Evolution: Redefining HA Fillers Through Education expert panel on Thursday, November 13, at 12:00pm CT will discuss insights from the recently published "Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report" and provide education on the current use, facts, and real-world satisfaction data for hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable fillers. Panel participants include Dr. Sabrina Fabi, Dr. Terrence Keaney, Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, and Dr. Patricia Olgilvie and will be moderated by Melanie Rud.

expert panel on Thursday, November 13, at 12:00pm CT will discuss insights from the recently published "Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers Report" and provide education on the current use, facts, and real-world satisfaction data for hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable fillers. Panel participants include Dr. Sabrina Fabi, Dr. Terrence Keaney, Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, and Dr. Patricia Olgilvie and will be moderated by Melanie Rud. The One & Only BOTOX® Cosmetic symposium on Thursday, November 13, at 1:30pm CT will discuss the newest indication for BOTOX® Cosmetic, treatment for moderate to severe platysma bands, and associated clinical trials, injection paradigm, and live patient assessments. The session will be led by Dr. Sabrina Fabi and Dr. Patricia Ogilvie.

Other presentations from Allergan Aesthetics highlight new data on sequential administration of trenibotulinumtoxinE and BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines; the benefit of long-term, repeated use of BOTOX® Cosmetic for upper facial lines; the safety and effectiveness of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for the improvement of neck appearance; as well as survey results outlining facial and body aesthetic concerns and treatment trends following medical weight loss.

Additional details on Allergan Aesthetics' video poster presentations are below. Video poster presentations will be available throughout the conference in the "Video Abstract Showcase" located in the exhibit hall. The full scientific program for ASDS 2025 is available here. Posters will also be available on the ASDS mobile app.

Title Presenting Physician Sequential Administration of TrenibotulinumtoxinE and OnabotulinumtoxinA for Glabellar Lines: A Phase 1 Evaluation C. William Hanke, MD Patient-Perceived Satisfaction and Benefits of Long Term OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment for Upper Facial Lines: Results from a Global Retrospective Chart Review and Cross-Sectional Study Koenraad de Boulle, MD Exploring Multimodal Facial Aesthetic Treatments: Insights from a Global Retrospective Chart Review and Cross-Sectional Study on Long Term Repeat OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment for Upper Facial Lines Shannon Humphrey, MD Efficacy of OnabotulinumtoxinA 64U for Simultaneous Treatment of Forehead, Glabellar and Lateral Canthal Lines: Post Hoc Analysis Insights from 3 Treatment Cycles Rosalyn George, MD A Multicenter, Evaluator-Blinded, Randomized, Controlled Study of the Effectiveness and Safety of VYC-12L for Treating Neck Lines and Improving Neck Appearance Joely Kaufman, MD Survey of Facial Aesthetic Concerns and Treatment Trends Following GLP-1 Agonist-Associated Weight Loss Joely Kaufman, MD Survey of Body-Related Aesthetic Concerns and Non-surgical Body Contouring Trends Following GLP-1 Agonist-Related Weight Loss Shadi Kourosh, MD, MPH Desire to Treat Bothersome Areas of Stubborn Body Fat Using Nonsurgical Methods: Patient Survey Findings among Aesthetically-Inclined Females with Supporting Clinical Insights from Cryolipolysis Case Report Terrence Keaney, MD Cryolipolysis Induces Molecular Changes in Adipose Tissue Consistent with Beiging of White Adipose Tissue Natasha Mesinkovska, MD Immediate and Long-Term Efficacy and Tolerability of a Novel Topical Next Generation Hydrator: A 24-Week Study Elizabeth Makino, MBA Efficacy and Tolerability of a Topical Cosmetic Hydrating Serum with Aesthetic Facial Injections or Following Microneedling Elizabeth Makino, MBA Assessing the Potential for Injectable HA Gel Displacement: A 3D Imaging Study in a Rat Model Alex Pierce, BS Evaluation of Degradation Kinetics and Biocompatibility of VYC-20L HA Dermal Filler in a Rodent Model Using MRI and Histological Analysis Artem Kutikov, PhD Cross-linked Hyaluronic Acid Gel's Secondary Effects on Dermal ECM Structure and Stability: A Spatial Proteomics Study Artem Kutikov, PhD

BOTOX ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:



- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity



- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity



- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity



- Moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT



Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Lack of Equivalency Between Botulinum Toxin Products



The potency Units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. BOTOX® Cosmetic is not equivalent to other preparations of botulinum toxin products, and therefore, Units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into Units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect



Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use



Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had preexisting dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of BOTOX® for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions



Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such a reaction occurs, discontinue further injection of BOTOX Cosmetic and immediately institute appropriate medical therapy. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System



There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors, including preexisting cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Preexisting Neuromuscular Disorders



Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects, including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions). Monitor individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) when given botulinum toxin.

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties



Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with preexisting swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Preexisting Conditions at the Injection Site



Use caution when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX ® Cosmetic



There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases



This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries a remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which would also be considered remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD, or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS



The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

The safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands is consistent with the known safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic for other indications.

DRUG INTERACTIONS



Coadministration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS



There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX ® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Important Information

INDICATIONS



SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is indicated for intradermal injection to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



CONTRAINDICATIONS: Not for patients with a history of anaphylaxis, presence of multiple severe allergies, or allergies to Gram-positive bacterial proteins or lidocaine in this product.

WARNINGS: Do not inject into blood vessels as this may lead to embolization, occlusion of the vessels, ischemia, or infarction. Rare, but serious, adverse events associated with the intravascular injection of soft-tissue fillers have been reported and include temporary or permanent vision impairment, blindness, cerebral ischemia or hemorrhage leading to stroke, skin necrosis, and damage to underlying facial structures. Immediately stop the injection if a patient exhibits changes in vision, signs of a stroke, blanching of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after the procedure. Patients should receive prompt medical attention should an intravascular injection occur. Treatment at specific sites should be deferred where there is an active inflammatory process or infection.

PRECAUTIONS: Only healthcare professionals who have appropriate training, experience, and are knowledgeable of the anatomy at and around the injection site should use this product. As with all transcutaneous procedures, injections carry a risk of infection. The safety for use during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and in patients with known susceptibility to keloid formation, hypertrophic scarring, or pigmentation disorders has not been established. Use with caution in patients on immunosuppressive therapy. Patients taking medications that can prolong bleeding may experience increased bruising or bleeding at treatment sites. Patients may experience late onset AEs with use of injectable gel implants, including SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®

ADVERSE EVENTS: The most commonly reported injection site responses included redness, lumps/bumps, swelling, bruising, pain, tenderness, firmness, discoloration, and itching. Most were mild, lasting 7 days or less.

Please see Directions for Use or visit SKINVIVE.com for more information.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

The investigational products described above, trenibotulinumtoxinE for the treatment of glabellar lines and SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for the improvement of neck appearance, have not yet been shown to be safe and effective for their intended uses.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Adelle Infante adelle.infante@allergan.com Investors: Liz Shea liz.shea@abbvie.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-unveils-new-data-at-2025-american-society-for-dermatologic-surgery-annual-meeting-showcasing-transformative-innovation-and-portfolio-excellence-302611934.html

SOURCE AbbVie