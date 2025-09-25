Allergan Aesthetics to Showcase Multimodal Treatment Approach and Continued Commitment to Skin Quality at AMWC Dubai

New AA (Allergan Aesthetics) Signature™ multimodal treatment approach to be presented at AMWC Dubai following successful launch in 25 countries so far this year.

Skin Quality Multimodal Mastery explored in depth at Global Medical Affairs symposium as part of Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to advancing skin quality.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is set to present comprehensive AA Signature™ multimodal treatment approach to global audience, at the upcoming Internationally recognized Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), taking place in Dubai from Wednesday 1 – Friday 3 October 2025.

The AA Signature™ treatment approach harnesses Allergan Aesthetics' leading product portfolio and is supported by advanced education and business resources for healthcare professionals. Designed to meet evolving patient needs and enhance clinical practice, AA Signature™ has been successfully launched in over 25 countries* this year and is planned for further expansion. The protocol-driven methodology currently addresses different globally recognized patient needs including Lift Up, Distinct Definition, and improved skin quality.

"Aesthetic trends worldwide are shifting toward a more natural, individualized look. The AA Signature™ treatment approach is designed to meet these emerging patient needs, offering a holistic method that recognizes and aligns with each patient's unique goals. The approach leverages Allergan Aesthetics' advanced and versatile portfolio to empower healthcare professionals to deliver multimodal treatment plans for tailored results, strengthening patient relationships and encouraging long-term retention," said Mark Wilson, SVP, International Allergan Aesthetics. We've received excellent feedback from healthcare practitioners since launching AA Signature™, and we look forward to continuing to showcase real-world results and data in the coming months."

AMWC Dubai 2025 AMI Symposium



The Allergan Medical Institute hosted symposium 'Design your patients' look with the NEW Signature approach by Allergan Aesthetics and a decade of MD Codes™ excellence' will take place at 11AM-1PM on Wednesday, 1 October in Baniyas Ballroom 1, Grand Hyatt Dubai.

World-renowned experts including plastic surgeon and creator of the MD Codes™ system Dr Mauricio de Maio will explore the paradigm shift in medical aesthetics and decode the new AA Signature™ approach.

A live injection of AA Signature™ Lift Up will be performed, focusing on how the multimodal approach can help address patient needs including added lift, structure and skin firmness as research finds patients long for a lifted and more defined appearance1,2†.

Allergan Aesthetics Global Medical Affairs Symposium on Skin Quality Multimodal Mastery



A single-strategy treatment plan may not be enough to unlock the skin's full potential7, and a multimodal approach is the focus of this year's medical symposium, 'Mastering Skin Quality - Integrating Aesthetic Modalities for Holistic Skin Quality Improvement' on Wednesday, 1 October at 2PM-4PM in Al Ameera Ballroom 2, Grand Hyatt Dubai.

With 94% of people wanting to improve their facial skin quality3‡, Allergan Aesthetics brings together globally renowned leaders in aesthetics Dr. Rami Abadi, Dr. Sylwia Godlewska, Dr. Maurizio Cavallini and Dr. Mansi Mukherjee to offer a deep dive into understanding patient needs related to skin quality and exploring the integration of a holistic, multi-modal aesthetic approach—including hyaluronic acid (HA), biostimulators, and hybrid injectables—within clinical practice to enhance skin quality and elevate patient satisfaction.

Meet The Experts



Allergan Aesthetics will host a series of Meet the Experts sessions live from booth B100 across the three day event, featuring:

Predictable, proven, preferred with Dr Mansi Mukherjee and Prof Yehia El Garem

with Dr Mansi Mukherjee and Prof Yehia El Garem From patients' needs to practice: Enhancing long term value with AA Signature™ with Dr Akiko Imaizumi and Dr Rami Abadi

with Dr and Dr SKIN360 by AA Signature™ with Dr Raafat Lakis and Dr Minoka Nadesan

with Dr and Dr LIFT UP by AA Signature™ with Dr Sami Alissa and Dr Wei-Ting Chang

Allergan Aesthetics Booth – B100



Attendees can discover more about the AA Signature approach and explore the Allergan Aesthetics facial aesthetics portfolio with immersive product experiences at networking opportunities at the booth.

New clinical data



Additionally, a personalized aesthetics approach and skin quality are topics that feature amongst 7 e-posters that have been accepted across various products, treatments and indications, furthering Allergan Aesthetics' commitment. Titles and authors include:

Presentation Topic Poster Title Authors MaxDiff Characteristics Likely to Treat - Middle Eastern Women ABS Facial and Body Aesthetic Concerns and Treatment Interests Among Middle Eastern Women: Results From Middle Eastern Female-Identifying Respondents of a Large US Survey of Aesthetically Inclined Adults Raafat Lakis, Mona Sadeghpour, Omer Ibrahim, Amir Moradi, Mohammad Saleh Al-Khowailed, Ammar Raza, Nazanin Ashourian, Elena Dimitrijevic, Sara Sangha Personalized Ax - Lift Personalized Aesthetic Treatment for Nonsurgical Lift Effect Using Multimodal Portfolio of Injectables Juliana Chieppe; Jake Sloane; Peter Peng; Emily Schultz; Wang Ye; Ahmed Yasin Personalized Ax - Skin Personalized Aesthetic Treatment to Improve Common Skin Quality Needs Using a Multimodal Portfolio of Injectables Jake Sloane; Juliana Chieppe; Yuexing Song; Peter Peng; Emily Schultz; Ahmed Yasin Juvéderm® VYCROSS™, BOTOX® upper and midface treatment and PROs Infraorbital and Periorbital Rejuvenation with Sequential Use of Hyaluronic Acid Fillers and OnabotulinumtoxinA Gregory Goodman; Frank Lin; Samira Baharlou; Sarah Boxley; Pierre Cuvelier; Cara McDonald; Joan Vandeputte; Ivar Van Heijningen; Julia K. Garcia; Traci Baker; Smita Chawla; Carola de la Guardia Juvéderm® VOLUMA temple China study Improvement in Temple Hollowing With VYC-20L Filler: A Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Trial of Safety and Effectiveness in a Chinese Population Yun Xie, Qingfeng Li, Jiaming Sun, Lei Wang, Qian Tan, Chengyuan Wang, Dong Li, Hongyi Zhao, Chenliang Deng, Jingli Shi, Smita Chawla Juvéderm® VOLUMA temple repeat treatment and PROs from US study Efficacy and Safety of VYC-20L Hyaluronic Acid Filler in Temple Hollowing: Initial Treatment and Maintenance Results from a Multicenter Study José R. Montes, Derek Jones, Brian Biesman, Kenneth Beer, Deirdre Hooper, Steve Yoelin, Leslie Baumann, Kelly Leung, Shirley Chung, Smita Chawla HArmonyCa™ Int'l Interim An International, Multicenter, Evaluator-blinded, Randomized, Parallel-Group, Controlled Study of the Safety and Effectiveness of HArmonyCa Lidocaine Injectable Gel for Mid Face Soft Tissue Augmentation A Nikolis, N Demosthenous, S Humphrey, F Urdiales, M Salomon, A Schumacher

Notes to Editors

Footnotes:

*AA Signature has rolled out in the following 25 countries so far this year: Spain / Iberia, Turkey, Brazil, Australia, Taiwan, France, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Italy, Bulgaria, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, China, GULF, South Africa, and other Central and Eastern Europe countries.

†Qualitative data from an online community platform captured over 5 days with a range of consumer types (naïve considerers, engaged considerers, users) from a range of ages (20–34, 34–49 and 50+) from Canada, Brazil, China.

‡94% of 14,584 people interviewed in a global survey. People desired to improve their facial skin, and terms such as radiance and healthy, glowing skin were requested by patients seeking improvements in their appearance. The term 'skin quality' encompasses this collection of desired outcomes.

References:

Chiu A et al. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2023;16:1521–32. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. Consumer Filler. March 2021. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file. REF-100241. Skin Health Media Statistics. August 2022 . Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file. Consumer Beauty Insights Survey 2021. August 2021 . Beauty Independent. Forget Beauty. These Days, Skincare Is All About Health. But What Exactly Is Skin Health? Available at: https://www.beautyindependent.com/skincare-what-exactly-skin-health/ Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. The Lower Face Customer & HCP Journey: Qualitative Research Report. May 2024. Goldie K et al. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol 2021;14:643–54. Humphrey S, et al. Dermatol Surg. 2021;47(7):974–81.

