Allergan Aesthetics Debuts AA Signature™ in the United States with SKIN360, Its First Multimodal Consultation Approach

AA Signature: SKIN360 marks the first in a series of assessment protocols addressing patients' evolving aesthetic goals.

The program includes provider education and resources to support 96% of patients who are interested in a comprehensive aesthetic consultation.1,2,†

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), the global industry leader in aesthetics, today announced the U.S. launch of AA Signature™. Building on the program's successful international rollout and strong support from health care providers (HCPs), AA Signature is a collection of patient-centric, multimodal consultation approaches that leverage Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) resources and Allergan Aesthetics products. The program will launch with AA Signature™: SKIN360, its first patient-centric consultation approach featuring SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®, SkinMedica® HA5® Hydra Collagen Hydrator with Vegan Collagen, and BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA).

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we believe leadership means not only advancing science and innovation but also equipping providers with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, senior vice president, AbbVie and president, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "AA Signature represents a new approach to treatment planning, helping HCPs deliver personalized, multimodal assessments backed by Allergan Aesthetics' robust product portfolio. By enabling more meaningful patient consultations and individualized treatment journeys, we are helping shape the future of aesthetic medicine."

AA Signature is grounded in the art of consultation and provides HCPs with guidance on how to conduct structured, comprehensive facial assessments. Research shows that 96% of patients are interested in a comprehensive assessment and at the same time, practices that take a comprehensive, multimodal approach to treatment planning see 68% higher patient retention than those treating a single concern.1-4,* Thorough consultations are critical to informing treatment plans that level set expectations to help patients achieve their individual aesthetic goals.

Allergan Aesthetics conducted a brand-agnostic, category-wide study to examine the need for deeper patient education about the value of comprehensive consultations. The findings showed eight out of 10 patients move forward with aesthetic treatment after receiving a comprehensive assessment and aligning with their provider on a treatment plan incorporating two or more in-office products or procedures.5

AA Signature: SKIN360 is tailored for patients who desire smoother, more hydrated skin. This assessment approach is designed to support HCPs as they explore different types of treatments to achieve patients' aesthetic goals with products in the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. As part of the consultation process, aesthetic specialists may consider three products in an AA Signature: SKIN360 assessment†:

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM ® improves cheek skin smoothness, leading to increased hydration. 6

improves cheek skin smoothness, leading to increased hydration. SkinMedica ® HA 5® Hydra Collagen Hydrator with Vegan Collagen supports immediate and long-lasting hydration, as well as visibly plump, dewy, healthier-looking skin.

HA Hydra Collagen Hydrator with Vegan Collagen supports immediate and long-lasting hydration, as well as visibly plump, dewy, healthier-looking skin. BOTOX® Cosmetic is an FDA-approved prescription medicine that works beneath the skin's surface to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity, forehead lines, lateral canthal lines, and glabellar lines in adults.7

"Since implementing the AA Signature: SKIN360 assessment in my practice, I've been able to take a more holistic approach to my patient consultations, extending them to assess concerns across the face, neck, and décolleté," said Emily Schultz, RN, CANS, board-certified aesthetic nurse specialist based in Ontario, Canada. "The program provides practical clinical tools that enhance consultation quality, support individualized treatment planning, and help patients better understand their aesthetic options."

Subsequent aesthetic consultation protocols will debut through 2027 and will address key patient concerns, including lift, structure, skin firmness, and facial definition. Providers interested in additional resources and training materials may speak with their Allergan Aesthetics business development representative for more information. Patients interested in learning more about the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio are encouraged to book a consultation with a licensed aesthetic specialist.

*According to a 2024 online survey of 155 patients. Includes filler patients who said they were "extremely, very, or somewhat interested."2



†The safety and efficacy of these products for combined use have not been studied.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

See BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Important Information

APPROVED USES

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is an injection to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is an injection to reduce neck lines for improvement of neck appearance in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® treatment?



Do not use this product if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in this product, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What Warnings should my specialist advise me about?

One of the risks with dermal filler injections is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible. Tell your specialist immediately if you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment

The use of this product where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied

What Precautions should my specialist advise me about?

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment. Minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment. Exposure to any of these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

Tell your specialist if you are using any medication that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners, as this may increase bruising or bleeding at the injection site

Tell your specialist if you are planning laser treatment, chemical peeling, or any other procedure after SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM ® . There is a possible risk of an inflammatory reaction at the treatment site

. There is a possible risk of an inflammatory reaction at the treatment site This product is intended for improving skin smoothness of the cheeks and reducing neck lines. The safety and effectiveness for treatment in other areas of the body have not been established

Tell your specialist if you are on therapy used to decrease the body's immune response, as treatment may result in an increased risk of infection

Tell your specialist if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. The safety for use during pregnancy, or in women who are breastfeeding, has not been studied

Tell your specialist if you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars). The safety of this product in patients with a history of excessive scarring has not been studied and may result in additional scars

Tell your specialist if you have a history of pigmentation disorders, as use of this product in patients with a history of pigmentation disorders has not been studied and may result in changes in pigmentation

What are the possible side effects of treatment?



The most commonly reported side effects were redness, lumps/bumps, swelling, bruising, pain, tenderness, firmness, discoloration and itching. Most side effects will resolve within 2 weeks. If they persist longer, your physician may choose to treat them with medications, such as antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase. Additionally, there have been reports of inflammation, nodules, unsatisfactory result, loss or lack of improvement, allergic reaction, anxiety, blood vessel blockage, infection, dry skin, increase or decrease in sensation, and abscess.

Delayed-onset inflammation near the site of dermal filler injections is one of the known adverse events associated with dermal fillers. As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1-877-345-5372. Please also visit www.skinvive.com or talk to your specialist for more information.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner. See future update to be directed to the SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Directions for Use and Patient Label.

SkinMedica® Important Information

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA, and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX, JUVÉDERM, SKINVIVE, SkinMedica, and its designs are trademarks of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.

References:

Data on file, Allergan Aesthetics, February 2025; Consumer Filler A&U Report. Data on file, Allergan Aesthetics, 2022; Aesthetic Market Sizing. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file, REF-115016. HCP Facial Injectables ATU Report. January 2022. Humphrey S et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2021;20:1495-1498. Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Weinkle SH et al. Impact of Comprehensive, Minimally Invasive, Multimodal Aesthetic Treatment on Satisfaction With Facial Appearance: The HARMONY Study. 2018;38 (10). SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Patient Label. June 2026. BOTOX® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, October 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Ember Garrett (714) 246-3525 Garrett_Ember@allergan.com Investors: Liz Shea (847) 935-2211 Liz.Shea@AbbVie.com









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