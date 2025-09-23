Allergan Aesthetics Announces Expansion of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® into 35 New Markets, Reinforcing its Commitment to Advancing Global Skin Quality

SKINVIVE ® to launch in 35 additional markets worldwide from September taking the total to 57 international launches in 2025.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the roll-out of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® in 35 additional markets this year bringing the total to 57 globally in 2025. This expansion underscores Allergan Aesthetics' global strategic commitment to enhancing skin quality worldwide.

SKINVIVE® is an advanced skincare solution for healthy-looking skin, delivering long-lasting hydration and smoothness to the facial area with a single treatment.3,§,‖

"This extensive rollout marks an exciting new era for Allergan Aesthetics, placing a greater emphasis on skin quality," said Mark Wilson, SVP, International Allergan Aesthetics. "As we observe a shift in consumer behavior towards skin health-focused solutions, we're committed to evolving our injectable portfolio. Through introducing innovative injection techniques, new treatment approaches with AA Signature™, and strategic product launches worldwide, our mission is to help empower practitioners deliver the best possible results for their patients."

The global skin quality market is worth $5.2B5¶, with aesthetic patients increasingly prioritizing health, wellness and a more natural look rather than overt facial changes.

Global Consumer Skin Quality Insights

Research by Allergan Aesthetics aims to examine the complex emotional connection between women's facial skin quality and their emotional well-being, based on insights from women around the world.

Key findings include:

Healthy-looking skin is more desired than ever 6-8 and glowing skin is associated with a sense of vitality, health, youthfulness and naturalness. 2

and glowing skin is associated with a sense of vitality, health, youthfulness and naturalness. Deep skin hydration is important globally, across all age groups. 2

94% of people want to improve their facial skin quality. 1*

Skin quality attributes play a key role in human attractiveness and affect perceived age, health, and youthfulness. 1,9

Across markets, consumers are gravitating towards aesthetic treatments that help them achieve more natural-looking results. 2

Women want consistency and results, not 'miracles' and are open to aesthetics treatments beyond topicals to enhance their facial skin.2

Multimodal Approach to Skin Quality at AMWC, Dubai

To unlock the skin's full potential, Allergan Aesthetics AA Signature™ is a holistic approach that considers products including SKINVIVE ® from its injectable portfolio to address different patient needs.9 AA Signature™ addresses the consumer desire for improved skin quality, including smooth, healthy-looking, and hydrated skin.

AA Signature™, which has so far launched in 25 countries, will be showcased at the internationally recognized Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Dubai, Wednesday, 1 October at symposium:

Design your patients' look with the NEW Signature approach by Allergan Aesthetics and a decade of MD Codes™ excellence.

Allergan Aesthetics will continue to further advance efforts in Skin Quality at AMWC with the Global Medical Affairs agenda titled:

Mastering Skin Quality - Integrating Aesthetic Modalities for Holistic Skin Quality Improvement, 1 October.

Globally renowned Dr. Rami Abadi, Dr. Sylwia Godlewska, Dr. Maurizio Cavallini and Dr. Mansi Mukherjee will lead a dedicated panel on 'going beneath the surface of skin quality'.

For more information on SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® and AA Signature™ healthcare professionals can contact Allergan Aesthetics representatives within their country.

Notes to Editors

Launched in 20 markets to date , with an additional 35 markets launching SKINVIVE® by JUVÉDERM® as of September; including: US, Austria, Portugal, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, France, Spain, Andorra, Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Iceland, Turkey, Israel, Malta, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Latvia, Estonia.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit. www.allerganaesthetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Disclaimers

Material developed and funded by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

Copyright 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Footnotes:

*94% of 14,584 people interviewed in a global survey. People desired to improve their facial skin, and terms such as radiance and healthy, glowing skin were requested by patients seeking improvements in their appearance. The term 'skin quality' encompasses this collection of desired outcomes



†Based on a search of published clinical studies of injectable HA treatments in March 2023. A duration of 9 months was established with SKINVIVE™.4



‡Skin hydration was measured using the MoistureMeterD instrument with the XS 5 and S 15 probes (depth of effective measurement: 0.5 and 1.5 mm, respectively).3



§Instrument measures of skin hydration, smoothness, and skin deformation parameters were performed on the cheek, forehead, and neck of one side of the face on Day 0 and at 30 days after initial treatment (before touch up), Months 1, 4, 6, and 9 after the last treatment, and Month 1R. Skin hydration was measured using the Moisture MeterD instrument (n=131) and top-up treatment administered at Day 30 (n=31) to correct asymmetry.3



‖ A touch up treatment may be required at the clinician's discretion.



¶Analysis as of April 2020.5

References:

