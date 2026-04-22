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Alkermes to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2026

April 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 to discuss the company’s first quarter financial results.



The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes’ website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes’ pipeline includes late-stage clinical candidates in development for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, and orexin 2 receptor agonists in early clinical development for other neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.


Contacts

Alkermes Contact:
Sandy Coombs
Investor Relations
+1 781 609 6377

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