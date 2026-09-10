Alkermes Announces Launch of 9th Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® Program

— Competitive Grant Program to Offer Individual Grants of Up to $100,000 per Project —

— Areas of Interest Expanded to Include Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia in Addition to Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder —

— Stage One Submission Period Runs From Sept. 11, 2026 Through Oct. 16, 2026 —

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. Now in its ninth year, this competitive grant program is designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance our understanding of diseases in the field of neuroscience. Building on prior award cycles, the program will continue to accept applications related to schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and the sleep and circadian disturbances associated with these conditions, while expanding its focus to include narcolepsy type 1 and 2 and idiopathic hypersomnia. The application process will consist of two stages: applicants will submit letters of intent from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16, 2026. Following review of letters of intent, selected applicants will be invited to participate in an invitation-only full application phase, which will run from Nov. 15, 2026 through Jan. 5, 2027.

“Great science starts with bold questions, and through the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, we are proud to support early-career investigators who are working to advance the understanding of complex neurological and psychiatric conditions,” said Craig Hopkinson, M.D. (MBChB), Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Research & Development at Alkermes. “As the program enters its ninth year, we are pleased to expand its areas of interest to include narcolepsy type 1 and 2 and idiopathic hypersomnia, reflecting Alkermes’ commitment to supporting innovative research across central disorders of hypersomnolence and in areas of significant unmet need in neuroscience more broadly.”

The 9th annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the United States. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, sleep medicine and behavioral science from academic research centers.

Since its inception in 2018, the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program has provided approximately $2.9 million in funding to 29 researchers across the United States. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help advance the field of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the 9th annual edition of the program, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes’ pipeline includes late-stage clinical candidates in development for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, and orexin 2 receptor agonists in early clinical development for other neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc. The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards logo is a service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Ryan Hand, +1 781 479 3367