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Press Releases

ALK to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York

September 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that the company’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Claus Steensen Sølje, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City taking place from 14 - 16 September 2026 on Monday, 14 September 2026, at 3.20 PM EDT.

Representatives of the company will be available for meetings at the conference.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults.  Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

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