Aligos Therapeutics Announces Eight Abstracts Accepted at The Liver Meeting® 2025

Oral presentation will include the full 96-week and post-treatment follow up data from the Phase 1 monotherapy study of ALG-000184

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced eight presentations, including one oral presentation, at The Liver Meeting® 2025, being held November 7 – 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The abstracts released today can be found on the AASLD website at https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting.

Details on the abstracts are as follows:

ALG-000184: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Publication #: 0198

Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Oral Once -Daily 300 mg ALG-000184, a Novel Capsid Assembly Modulator Demonstrates potent suppression of HBV DNA in Treatment-Naive or Currently-not-treated Subjects with Chronic HBV

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 9, 2025 at 5:00pm – 6:30pm ET

Session: Next-generation HBV Therapeutics: Emerging Therapies and Search for Functional Cure

Publication #: 1208

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Sustained Reduction of HBV Antigen Levels During the 8-Week Follow-up Period in Treatment Naïve (TN) or Currently-Not-Treated (CNT) HBeAg-Positive Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection After 96-Week 300 mg ALG-000184

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Publication #: 1251

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075 Prevents cccDNA Formation and HBV DNA Integration In Vitro

Presenter: Jordi Verheyen

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)



Publication #: 1338

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075 Binds and Directly Targets HBeAg

Presenter: Jordi Verheyen

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Preclinical

Publication #: 1248

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Differentiation of HBV capsid assembly modulators based on stabilization of core protein oligomerization and residence time

Presenter: Cheng Liu, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Publication #: 1330

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: CAM-E and CAM-A Compounds Differentially Affect Phosphorylated and Non-Phosphorylated Hepatitis B Core Protein In Vitro

Presenter: Rene Geissler, PhD, Abbott Diagnostics Division

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Publication #: 1155

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Lead Optimization and Selection of a Potential Best-in-Class HBV ASO

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Publication #: 1103

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Two Pre-clinical Short Interfering RNA Molecules Targeting Human HSD17beta13 for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

Presenter: Jieun Song, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: MASLD/MASH - Experimental: Basic ("1001-1117")

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.

Jordyn Tarazi

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 910-0427

jtarazi@aligos.com

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke

Jake Robison

Vice President

Jake.Robison@inizioevoke.com