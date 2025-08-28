SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alignment Healthcare to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference and Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced that it will present at the following conferences in New York:

  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m. EDT
  • Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

A webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact
Harrison Zhuo
hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com


