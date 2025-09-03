SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 8, 2025.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Matthew Caufield, Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright & Co., is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET Monday, September 8, 2025. To view the live webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. Following the fireside chat, the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX‑248, ADX-743, ADX-631, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa.


Contacts

Investor & Media Contact:
Laura Nichols
Tel: (781) 257-3060
investorrelations@aldeyra.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand holding a puzzle piece shaped like a brain, sunlight shining through in a forest setting.
ALS
New Wave of ALS Therapies Signals Renaissance After Incremental Regression
September 2, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel