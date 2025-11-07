Aldeyra Therapeutics to Host Research & Development Update Webcast Event Scheduled for Thursday, November 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the company will host a Research & Development Update webcast on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Aldeyra will provide a review of pipeline programs, and the event will feature presentations from members of the Aldeyra senior leadership team.

A live audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of the Aldeyra website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/ for 90 days following the event.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑248, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and retinitis pigmentosa.

