Alcresta Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership to Drive Strategic Initiatives

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products, today announced expansion of the company's leadership team including the promotion of Michael Yeh, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer and the appointment of Ian Vawter as Chief Financial Officer. With these changes, Alcresta is expanding the expertise of the leadership team with two industry executives who will play a vital role in driving multiple strategic initiatives in the years ahead.

"This strategic expansion positions both Michael and Ian to apply their extensive experience to help accelerate our momentum and drive significant progress in our growth trajectory moving forward," said Dan Orlando, Chief Executive Officer. "Michael brings deep clinical and medical affairs expertise that is a key advantage in guiding our medical strategy and in further strengthening the impact we can make on patient lives. On the business strategy and finance side, Ian's experience and leadership will play a vital role in guiding Alcresta's operations as the company advances its commercial success and plans for many exciting new opportunities."

Michael Yeh, M.D. joined Alcresta in early 2025 as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience in medical affairs including roles with Boston Consulting Group, Genzyme, Novartis, Biogen, and Apellis. He has managed medical affairs operations in the US and in global markets and has strong experience in many rare conditions. Since joining Alcresta, Dr. Yeh has led efforts to broaden the clinical evidence supporting RELiZORB, including coordination support of two investigator-initiated trials in pancreatitis and critical care. Dr. Yeh has also led ongoing initiatives for continued development of Alcresta's industry leading technology to support enterally-fed patients in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Ian Vawter brings more than 25 years of industry and financial experience to his role, including management of financial, accounting, and administrative strategic planning and operations for leading medical device companies. He has experience in strategic planning for several rapid-growth companies including Channel Medsystems, Tepha, CSA Medical, iWalk, and Covidien. He joins Alcresta at a pivotal time as the company plans for continued commercial growth and opportunities to advance nutritional care for patients with rare diseases.

About RELiZORB® (iMMOBILIZED LIPASE) CARTRIDGE

RELiZORB is indicated for use in pediatric patients (ages 1 year and above) and adult patients to hydrolyze fats in enteral formula. RELiZORB is a first-of-its-kind digestive enzyme cartridge designed to mimic the function of pancreatic lipase. RELiZORB is developed using Alcresta's proprietary enzyme immobilization technology, iLipase®, which is the digestive enzyme lipase bound to small polymeric bead carriers. RELiZORB connects in-line to enteral feeding systems. As enteral formula passes through RELiZORB, the bound lipase breaks down formula fats into an absorbable form prior to ingestion. RELiZORB was FDA-cleared in 2015 for use in adult patients and was cleared in 2017 for use in children as young as five years old. In August 2023 use was expanded to pediatric patients as young as two years old. The next-generation RELiZORB device was introduced to market in May 2024 with broader formula compatibility, an increase in the number of devices used per day and use in both continuous and bolus-feeding set ups. In January 2025, Alcresta announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared expanded use of RELiZORB® for children down to age one year old.

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally-fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and pancreatitis, and short bowel syndrome, which is marked by significant malabsorption due to limited absorptive area as a result of resection. Alcresta is currently developing a platform application for infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by Linden Capital Partners and HealthQuest Capital. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

