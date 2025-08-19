Alcon Underscores Benefits of Its IOLs and Cataract Surgical Equipment at APACRS

Data on Alcon’s products across cataract, refractive, diagnostics and ocular health will be featured in presentations during the meeting

Prospective analyses and studies demonstrate sustained performance of Vivity including in patients with common mild comorbidities

Alcon’s Symposia on new generation phaco and vitrectomy system will discuss new data on anterior chamber stability during cataract surgery performed at more physiologic IOP

AHMEDABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced a strong presence at the 37th Asia-Pacific Association of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (APACRS) Annual Meeting. APACRS will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre (MMCEC) in Ahmedabad, India from August 21-23, 2025. The company will showcase four symposia, lead 10 medical affairs scientific exchange presentations, and offer a hands-on experience zone at booth #A1). These comprehensive activities combined with new data underscore Alcon's commitment to generating meaningful scientific evidence on the safety and efficacy of its innovations.

Massimo Cerrone, Vice President, Surgical for Alcon Asia Pacific, said, “APACRS brings together leading experts and their insights from across the region, creating an ideal environment to engage in critical topics such as the evolving needs of cataract care in the ageing population. Through a dynamic agenda, surgeons can explore Alcon’s latest innovations and their value through clinical evidence, real-world insights, and peer experience across Asia-Pacific.”

Key data being presented at this year’s event

Alcon’s Vivity ® is an extensively studied Extended Depth of Focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL) in special populations with different co-morbidities, supported by over 10 clinical studies involving more than 700 patients. Among these is a prospective study titled, ‘ To Evaluate The Visual Outcomes and Patient Satisfaction After Bilateral Vivity ® IOL Implantation in Patients with Mild Irregular Astigmatism.’ Conducted by Dr. Ashvin Agarwal, analyses reinforce patient satisfaction outcomes with Vivity in this specific cohort. This will be shared as an e-poster.

On the cataract equipment side, Dr. Shail Vasavada of Raghudeep Eye Hospital, will present a prospective, randomized, single masked, single-center study titled, 'Retinal Perfusion During Cataract Surgery With Varying Intraocular Pressure in Comorbid Eyes.' Data underlines the benefits of performing cataract surgery at more physiologic IOP in patients with diabetic retinopathy. (Friday, 22 August 2025, 15:20pm-15:25pm, at FP3-15, Seminar Hall 2, MMCEC)

Amar Vyas, Country Head, Alcon India said, “We are excited that India is hosting APACRS for the second time. The event is an ideal platform to showcase our breakthrough technologies like the Advanced Technology IOL portfolio and UNITY VCS/CS, and foster meaningful exchange amongst ECPs. As cataract procedures rise, it’s critical that advanced technologies are both clinically proven across diverse patient populations and accessible to those who need them. We remain committed to empowering surgeons with science-backed solutions that elevate surgical precision and patient outcomes.”

During the meeting, Alcon will host four symposia; interested participants can learn more and register at https://events.myalcon.com/professional/events/apacrs;

Alcon UNITY ® VCS Launch Symposium - Ready to explore the future of Surgical Innovation? Experience Superior Efficiency - Unity ® VCS, held exclusively for India on Thursday, 21 August 2025, 12:45pm to 13:40pm IST at Seminar Hall 2, Ground Floor. This session will mark the official introduction of UNITY VCS (Vitreoretinal Cataract System) and UNITY CS (Cataract System), Alcon's next-generation Phaco/Vit platform, to the Indian market.

Alcon IOL Symposium - Stay Ahead with the Clareon ® Collection on Friday, 22 August 2025,12:30pm to 13:25pm IST at Convention Hall 2, Ground Floor. This session will cover the Clareon Collection as a comprehensive IOL portfolio, discuss optical differentiation and performance of newer EDOF IOLs, and highlight the role of digital image guidance in toric correction.

Alcon Surgical Video Symposium - Experience Extraordinary Phaco & VR Surgery with the NEW UNITY ® VCS by Alcon on Saturday, 23 August 2025, 12:00pm to 12:55pm IST at Convention Hall 2, Ground Floor. Through live discussion and videos, leading surgeons will showcase their experience with UNITY VCS in cataract and vitreoretinal procedures.

Alcon Global Medical Affairs symposium - Vivity IOL, A True EDOF IOL with Proven Real-World Performance on Saturday, 23 August 2025, 13:00pm to 14:00pm IST at Seminar Hall 2, Ground Floor. The session, moderated by Dr. Vaishali Vasavada, will review meaningful real-world evidence supporting the use of Vivity IOL in special populations.

For information on Alcon’s presence at APACRS 2025, including the symposia and exhibition taking place at booth #A1, please visit the company’s event page. The site will be updated following the event with on-demand content, such as archives of the symposia. Join the conversation on social platforms with the hashtag #APACRS2025 #Alcon.

About the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL

The Wavefront Shaping AcrySof® IQ Vivity Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL) is a UV-absorbing and blue light-filtering foldable intraocular lens (IOL). This IOL, compared to a monofocal IOL, provides an extended range of vision from distance to near without increasing the incidence of visual disturbances.1

About UNITY VCS and UNITY CS

The UNITY VCS (Vitreoretinal Cataract System) console, when used with compatible devices, is indicated for use during anterior segment (i.e. phacoemulsification and removal of cataracts) and posterior segment (i.e. vitreoretinal) ophthalmic surgery. In addition, with the optional laser this system is indicated for photocoagulation (i.e. vitreoretinal and macular pathologies), iridotomy and trabeculoplasty procedures. The UNITY CS (Cataract System) console, when used with compatible devices, is indicated for use during anterior segment (i.e. phacoemulsification and removal of cataracts) ophthalmic surgery.2

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

The content of this press release is intended for use by healthcare professionals only, including Registered Medical Practitioners, hospitals, or laboratories, and its use in any publication is subject to applicable local laws and regulations.

References

Acrysof IQ Vivity Extended Vision IOL Global Directions for Use [REF-22568] UNITY VCS and CS User Manual 2024 [REF-27652]

