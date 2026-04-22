Alcami to Acquire Contract Packaging Organization Tjoapack

Strategic integration creates an end-to-end global CDMO platform with U.S.-Europe supply chain redundancy for pharmaceutical and biotech companies

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tjoapack, a leading global contract packaging organization with facilities in the United States and The Netherlands.

Tjoapack has been a trusted supplier of contract primary and secondary packaging solutions for more than 35 years. Their packaging and labeling services include oral solid dose (blister and bottles), sterile injectables (vials, pre-filled syringes and auto-injectors) and kitting. Tjoapack operates from facilities in Clinton, Tennessee and Etten-Leur, The Netherlands with 23 packaging lines and employs over 400 skilled personnel. Tjoapack supports more than 40 commercial markets globally with its services.

"This acquisition marks our first European expansion which is an essential element of our investment strategy to expand our presence in the global market," said Patrick Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Alcami. "Furthermore, this increased scale aligns with our growth and expansion in pharmaceutical testing lab services, drug product manufacturing and pharma storage service offerings at Alcami."

This purchase enables Alcami to offer U.S. supply chain redundancy and scale for packaging and labeling, while adding Qualified Person (QP) release and related services in Europe, allowing customers to expand their global reach from a single supplier. Tjoapack clients will gain access to Alcami's comprehensive services, including pharmaceutical testing labs, sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing and GMP pharma storage, ensuring medicines are delivered worldwide with minimal supplier hand-offs.

"This transaction represents an important next chapter for Tjoapack. Partnering with Alcami allows us to accelerate our growth ambitions while staying true to what has made Tjoapack successful—quality, reliability, and a strong focus on our customers," said Dexter Tjoa, CEO of Tjoapack. "Together, we create a more integrated transatlantic platform that enables us to support our partners more effectively as they scale and expand globally."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

About Alcami

Alcami Corporation is a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.alcami.com.

About Tjoapack

Tjoapack is a global contract packaging organization (CPO) serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with more than 35 years of experience in regulated pharmaceutical packaging. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in The Netherlands, the company operates GMP‑compliant facilities in Europe and the United States, including sites in Etten‑Leur, The Netherlands, and Clinton, Tennessee. Private equity healthcare firm Ampersand Capital Partners is the majority owner of Tjoapack. For more information, please visit www.tjoapack.com.

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SOURCE Alcami