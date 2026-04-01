Albertsons® Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, which ended Feb. 28, 2026, before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Albertsons Cos. will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The conference call will be available at the following address by accessing the "Events & Presentations" link included therein:

http://albertsonscompanies.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following completion of the call.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of Nov. 29, 2025, the Company operated 2,243 retail stores with 1,708 in-store pharmacies, 404 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 22 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2024, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $435 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Haggen and Balducci's Food Lovers Market are registered trademarks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. or its subsidiaries. ACME, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, Shaw's, and Star Market are trademarks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Albertsons associated logos, product names and services are trademarks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

For Investor Relations, contact investor-relations@albertsons.com

For Media Relations, contact media@albertsons.com