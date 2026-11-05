Alamar Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2026

Fremont, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

Investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the session on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO® HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Alamar Biosciences, Inc. media@alamarbio.com Investor Contact Alamar Biosciences, Inc.