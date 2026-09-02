Alamar Biosciences to Participate in Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Alamar Biosciences’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the session on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as “Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

Investor contact:

investors@alamarbio.com

Media contact:

media@alamarbio.com