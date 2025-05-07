Alafair Biosciences Ranked #2 on the 2025 Longhorn 100 List of Fastest-Growing Longhorn-Led Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a leading innovator in hydrogel technology for medical applications, is proud to announce its selection to the 2025 Longhorn 100, a prestigious list recognizing the fastest-growing businesses led by alumni of The University of Texas at Austin. Among the honorees, Alafair landed at #2, highlighting exceptional growth, innovation, and deep connection to the UT community.

Alafair is a true bench-to-bedside story, translating a hydrogel technology from a biomedical engineering lab through commercialization and beyond. Alafair co-founder and co-inventor of the Alafair hydrogel technology, Sarah Mayes, PhD, earned both her undergraduate and doctorate degrees from UT Austin. "The University of Texas has been instrumental in Alafair's success from the beginning. Alafair leaned on several offices within the university including Discovery to Impact, the UTech Dorm, the Austin Technology Incubator, the UT Horizon Fund. UT provided the support we needed as an early-stage company, and we are grateful and honored to have delivered on their investment and trust," said Dr. Mayes.

Many of Alafair's founding and executive team members are proud UT alumni. Headquartered in Austin, Alafair continues to thrive, inspired by the Longhorn legacy of bold ideas and unshakable determination.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as #2 among such brilliant companies led by fellow UT Austin alumni," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "Our ties to UT run deep, and we're proud to represent the Longhorn spirit of innovation, perseverance, and excellence. 'What starts here changes the world,' and we're honored to carry that mission forward."

The Longhorn 100 is presented by the Texas Exes organization and honors businesses led by UT Austin alumni that demonstrate notable growth, industry leadership, and impact. The final rankings were revealed at an awards celebration on May 2, 2025.

Alafair's inclusion in this year's list follows an explosive 2024, during which the company achieved 51% year-over-year revenue growth from VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet sales and over 26,000 implants nationwide.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement. VersaWrap Tendon Protector is indicated to manage and protect injured tendons where there is no substantial loss of tendon tissue, to manage and protect surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles, and may encounter structures such as anchors, grafts, staples, and sutures. VersaWrap Nerve Protector is indicated to manage peripheral nerve injuries where there is no substantial loss of nerve tissue. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

