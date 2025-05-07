SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alafair Biosciences Ranked #2 on the 2025 Longhorn 100 List of Fastest-Growing Longhorn-Led Businesses

May 7, 2025 | 
3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a leading innovator in hydrogel technology for medical applications, is proud to announce its selection to the 2025 Longhorn 100, a prestigious list recognizing the fastest-growing businesses led by alumni of The University of Texas at Austin. Among the honorees, Alafair landed at #2, highlighting exceptional growth, innovation, and deep connection to the UT community.

Alafair is a true bench-to-bedside story, translating a hydrogel technology from a biomedical engineering lab through commercialization and beyond. Alafair co-founder and co-inventor of the Alafair hydrogel technology, Sarah Mayes, PhD, earned both her undergraduate and doctorate degrees from UT Austin. "The University of Texas has been instrumental in Alafair's success from the beginning. Alafair leaned on several offices within the university including Discovery to Impact, the UTech Dorm, the Austin Technology Incubator, the UT Horizon Fund. UT provided the support we needed as an early-stage company, and we are grateful and honored to have delivered on their investment and trust," said Dr. Mayes.

Many of Alafair's founding and executive team members are proud UT alumni. Headquartered in Austin, Alafair continues to thrive, inspired by the Longhorn legacy of bold ideas and unshakable determination.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as #2 among such brilliant companies led by fellow UT Austin alumni," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "Our ties to UT run deep, and we're proud to represent the Longhorn spirit of innovation, perseverance, and excellence. 'What starts here changes the world,' and we're honored to carry that mission forward."

The Longhorn 100 is presented by the Texas Exes organization and honors businesses led by UT Austin alumni that demonstrate notable growth, industry leadership, and impact. The final rankings were revealed at an awards celebration on May 2, 2025.

Alafair's inclusion in this year's list follows an explosive 2024, during which the company achieved 51% year-over-year revenue growth from VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet sales and over 26,000 implants nationwide.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement. VersaWrap Tendon Protector is indicated to manage and protect injured tendons where there is no substantial loss of tendon tissue, to manage and protect surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles, and may encounter structures such as anchors, grafts, staples, and sutures. VersaWrap Nerve Protector is indicated to manage peripheral nerve injuries where there is no substantial loss of nerve tissue. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alafair-biosciences-ranked-2-on-the-2025-longhorn-100-list-of-fastest-growing-longhorn-led-businesses-302448030.html

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Image of Houston downtown park and skyline in the morning
Business
Houston’s Life Sciences Scene Continues Boosting Its Reputation
March 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel